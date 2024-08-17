Prabhas has an exciting film lined up after Prashanth Neel’s Salaar: Part 1 and Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. On Saturday, his next film with director Hanu Raghavapudi was launched in Hyderabad with a pooja ceremony. (Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone film to stream on these platforms from this date) Imanvi and Prabhas at the launch of their film with Hanu Raghavapudi.

Prabhas’ next film launched

While the makers are yet to announce a title, the producers, Mythri Movie Makers, shared pictures from the ceremony on X (formerly Twitter). Rumoured to be titled Fauji, the film will also see dancer Imanvi and veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada in the lead roles. Prashanth also attended the film’s launch to wish Prabhas the best in his next endeavour.

Fans lined up outside Mythri Movie Makers' office to catch a glimpse of Prabhas. A video on X shows them hooting and cheering, “Rebel Star Prabhas Hanu,” as the actor’s SUV exits the building. Many also whipped out their cell phones and followed the vehicle, hoping to greet him in person. The venue was done up in fresh flowers with the script placed before an idol of Ganesha at the ceremony.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Not every historical event resonates with our emotions and thoughts, but this story is written by a warrior to bring justice to people of his Mother Land. This historical fiction/alternate history set in the 1940’s is the tale of a warrior who rose from the shadows, emerging from a society that believed war was the only answer to the buried injustices and forgotten truths that history kept hidden from the world.”

Another update about the film will be made at 4:05 PM on Saturday.

Upcoming work

Prabhas will soon star in a cameo in Vishnu Manchu’s upcoming film Kannappa, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal. The actor is currently shooting for a horror comedy called The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. The film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal. Malavika Mohanan. It will be released next year on April 10 for summer. He will soon also shoot for the sequel of Prashanth’s Salaar, with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and others reprising their roles.