Jeh turns magician in unseen video from his birthday bash, but Kareena Kapoor's expressions steal the show. Watch

Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh turned four this February. The couple celebrated his birthday with a Mario-themed party. Now, an unseen video from the celebration has surfaced online, showing Kareena and Jeh enjoying a magic show, and their cute bond has won over the internet. Kareena Kapoor and Jeh's unseen video from latter's birthday bash surfaced on internet.

Kareena Kapoor and Jehangir Ali Khan enjoying some magic tricks

The video, shared by magician Yogesh on Instagram, shows Jeh and Kareena twinning in white and blue ensembles. The magician held up an empty frame and asked Kareena to blow air into it. As soon as she did, the frame revealed a cute photo of Jeh. A surprised Kareena enthusiastically showed it to Jeh, who looked quite impressed and happy. The mother and son then shared a sweet kiss before the magician moved on to another trick.

The video also showed the magician letting Jeh perform a fun magic trick. As Jeh carried it out, Kareena was seen clapping for him, as were the other children sitting in the audience. Jeh looked quite happy doing the magic trick. Sharing the video, the magician wrote, “I performed a magic show at Kareena Kapoor’s son Jeh’s birthday party and it was an amazing experience.”

Fans were delighted to see the adorable mother-son bond. One comment read, “He is chota Rishi Kapoor.” Another wrote, “Look at Kareena’s expressions, she’s just super cute.” A third remarked, “This is so cute.” Another added, “That kiss, so sweet.” Another comment read, “Love Kareena's expressions and style.”

Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming work

Kareena will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra. The film, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, is described as a crime drama that taps into the “pulse of the people” as it confronts the “topical and diabolical realities unfolding in society today.” The film is currently under production.