Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Boman shake a leg, Saif Ali Khan joins Kapoor family for opening of Prithvi Festival 2025

The beginning of Prithvi Festival 2025 brought not just the Kapoor family but many thespians from Bollywood. The opening night of the festival, held at the iconic Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai on Sunday, saw Saif Ali Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Divya Dutta, Zahaan Kapoor, and many others in attendance. Naseeruddin Shah, Boman Irani, and Neena Gupta at the Prithvi Festival 2025.

Bollywood comes together for Prithvi Festival 2025

Pictures shared by the official Instagram account of Prithvi Theatre show a lively party to mark the beginning of the annual festival, where Naseer, Boman, and Neena shook a leg, while Zahaan Kapoor, trustee of Prithvi Theatre, mingled with the guests, including having a lively conversation with brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan.

“An evening of celebration, connection, and theatre’s timeless charm. Here’s to the warmth, the respect, and the magic that opened Prithvi Festival 2025,” read the caption to the post.

The pictures did inspire some FOMO in a lot of members of the film industry, with comments from actors saying they missed being part of the celebrations. Dia Mirza wrote, “Missed being with you all so much.” Lillette Dubey commented, “So sad we missed it cos of the opening of our show Zen Katha on the same day! Lovely pics.” Many others, like Rasika Duggal, Shreya Dhanwathary, Aahana Kumra, and Vrajesh Hirjee, also sent love for the festivities.

All about the Prithvi Festival

Prithvi Festival is an annual performing arts festival held at the Prithvi Theatre at the beginning of winters. This year, the festival will continue across Prithvi Theatre and Prithvi House till November 17. This year’s edition, themed around “celebrating stories, stage, and community”, will bring to the audience new plays, film screenings, and musical acts in an amalgamation of various performing arts. The festival also includes workshops from industry stalwarts like Naseeruddin Shah.