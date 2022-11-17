Jehangir Ali Khan explores streets of London with aunt Karisma in old pic as Kareena Kapoor wraps up Hansal Mehta’s film

On Thursday, Kareena Kapoor Khan have wrapped up the first schedule of her next film, directed by Hansal Mehta. She was in UK for over a month with son Jehangir Ali Khan. Soon after she shared the news on Instagram, Karisma Kapoor, who visited them in London, treated fans to an adorable throwback clip with nephew Jeh. Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares her many moods from set as she shoots Hansal Mehta's next in UK

Revisiting the memories, Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Best memory with my best boy.” The short boomerang video had Karisma carrying Jeh on her arms. Both posed on a quaint street. While Karisma was in an all-black look in t-shirt and joggers, Jeh wore purple hoodie with red pants and boots.

Replying to Karisma’s post, Saba Ali Khan Pataudi commented, “Love (heart emoji) him loads.” Kareena reposted the same photo. “Best sis in the world,” she added.

Meanwhile, Kareena announced the schedule wrap with an appreciation note for director Hansal Mehta. She shared candid pictures with him and said, “A director’s actor…always Easy, sharp, instinctive and cool…been an absolute pleasure… @hansalmehta This one is special guys Mumbai see you soon…”

Hansal Mehta’s untitled next is said to be a murder mystery where Kareena will be reportedly playing the role of a detective. It’s backed by Ekta Kapoor and marks Kareena’s first production.

The actor also has filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming film, based on the popular Japanese novel—The Devotion Of Suspect X. She is also a part of Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s new film, Crew. In the film, she will be co-starring with Tabu and Kriti Sanon for the first time.

Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. It was directed by Advait Chandan and failed to meet the expectation of the audience at the box office. It was the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump.

