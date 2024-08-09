John Abraham compares actors endorsing 'paan masala' to 'selling death': How can you live with it?

John Abraham is known for his disciplined health and fitness regime. The actor has emphasised the significance of exercise and sports in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. During a recent podcast with Ranveer Allahabadia on his YouTube channel, John slammed actors who endorse 'paan masala' brands, likening it to promoting a harmful product that can lead to health issues. (Also read: John Abraham reveals why he lashed out at reporter at Vedaa trailer launch) John Abraham compared 'paan masala' brand endorsements to 'selling death.'

John Abraham slams paan masala ads

The Vedaa actor stated that he wants to be a role model and always practise what he preaches. He said, “If I live my life with honesty, and if I practice what I preach, then I’m a role model. But if I’m presenting a fake version of myself in the public and behaving like a different person behind their back, they’ll spot it.”

He further said, “People talk about fitness, and the same people endorse paan masala. I love all my actor friends and I’m not disrespecting any of them. I want to make it clear that I’m talking about myself. But I will not sell death, because it’s a matter of principle. Do you know that the yearly turnover for the paan masala industry is ₹45,000 crore? Which means that even the government is supporting it, and that’s why it isn’t illegal. You’re selling death. How can you live with it?” For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar were criticised for featuring in a paan masala advertisements. Akshay announced that he would not take part in such promotions any further.

John Abraham's Bollywood career

John made his acting debut with Pooja Bhatt's Jism. He later shot to fame with movies such as Dhoom, Garam Masala, Taxi No 9211, Dostana, Force, Desi Boyz, Race 2 and Pathaan. He is currently awaiting the release of Nikhil Advani's Vedaa, co-produced by himself. The movie also features Munjya actor Sharvari in a pivotal character.

John will be next seen in The Diplomat, Tariq and Tehran, all produced by his home banner - JA Entertainment.

John's action-thriller Vedaa releases on August 15.