John Abraham's 'Arabic' doppelganger with similar style leaves fans stunned: Pics and videos

A foreigner is getting serious attention on Instagram thanks to his striking resemblance to John Abraham. And rightfully so. Ilias Christophoridis, who is also an actor, looks a lot like the Indian actor in the pictures and videos he keeps posting of himself on Instagram. In fact, recently, he lip-synced to a song from John's 2015 film Welcome Back, and thanked his Indian fans for all their love. Also read: John Abraham makes fan's day by gifting him expensive shoes on birthday; ties his laces himself John Abraham and his doppelganger Ilias Christophoridis (right).

'John Abraham Arabic edition'

"That’s for my Indian peeps," he wrote in his caption as he grooved to the Bollywood song. "Oh my God... looks like John Ibrahim," read a comment on his post. Another said, "Russian John Abraham." More recently, Ilias posted a video of himself all suited up in a black blazer look.

Check it out:

‘AI generated John Abraham’

Fans flooded the comments section of his post with fire emojis and comments about John. One said, "Wish I could tag John." Another said, "Bro is more John than John himself." A comment also read, "John Abraham Arabic edition."

Some added actors Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan to the mix and commented, "Saif Ali Khan + John Abraham." A comment also read, "John Abraham + Hrithik Roshan." A fan also said, "You are more John than John Abraham. I had to view this video several times to confirm." A comment also read, “AI generated John Abraham.”

When John reacted to influencer copying him

Earlier this year, John Abraham reacted as an influencer copied him. In May, he took to the comments section of an Instagram video in which a content creator channelled his inner John. The Instagram user, named Vansh Gandhi, walked, worked out in the gym and did everything else with a smile on his face – and John himself thought the influencer's take on his body language and expressions was 'outstanding'.

Vansh Gandhi had posted the video with the text – 'POV (point of view): You are John Abraham'. The actor had then commented on it, "Vansh you are outstanding!!!" The video was posted with the caption, “It’s always the same damn smile...”

John was last seen in Vedaa, which was released on Independence Day 2024. Helmed by Nikhil Advani, Vedaa is inspired from real life and revolves around caste discrimination. The titular role is played by Sharvari Wagh, while John Abraham is in the role of her mentor, former Army major Abhimanyu Kanwar.