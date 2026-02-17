John Abraham opens up about equation with male co-stars: 'I get along better with them, I even kissed Abhishek Bachchan’

Bollywood actor John Abraham has opened up about his working with male co-stars, saying that he thrives on collaboration rather than competition. Speaking at the an event, John revealed that he feels more comfortable around male colleagues and that this camaraderie translates onto the screen. John Abraham talked about teamwork over rivalry with male co-stars, creating ease and camaraderie that shines on screen. (AFP)

John Abraham talks about his male co-stars While speaking at the Screen Masterclass event, John, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Abhishek Bachchan, discussed navigating the industry while competing in a unique way.

“The best way is to train your mind to know that you are complementing, not competing. I get along way better with my male co-stars. I’ve worked with Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Abhishek Bachchan. I’ve even kissed Abhishek! They see me as someone who complements their process, and I feel the same about them. I’m very comfortable in that space, and that energy shows on screen.”

John, who entered Bollywood in 2003, reflected on the challenges of being an outsider in the industry. “When I came in, there were almost no outsiders; only Shah Rukh and Akshay had broken through before me. I’ve faced a lot of criticism over the years, but I’ve always stayed focused on my craft and never fed stories to the media. People know my integrity and where I come from,” he said.

Known for his action-packed roles, John attributes much of his on-screen chemistry to the ease he shares with his co-actors. His approach, he says, has helped him build strong professional relationships in an industry often defined by fragile egos and intense competition.

John Abraham's latest projects John Abraham’s recent work has explored high-stakes, real-world narratives in Tehran and The Diplomat (both 2025). In Tehran, he plays ACP Rajeev Kumar, a police officer drawn into a dangerous geopolitical crisis after a bombing linked to international attacks, forcing him into covert operations while being pursued by foreign intelligence.

Meanwhile, The Diplomat casts him as J.P. Singh, an Indian diplomat in Pakistan who navigates a tense web of diplomacy, suspicion, and moral dilemmas when confronted with a harrowing case involving an Indian woman in distress.

John is reportedly looking at reviving the Force franchise with its third instalment. He is also preparing to star in a modern adaptation of the Mahabharata, tentatively titled Duryodhana, written by Arun Gopalan, which reimagines the epic saga for a 21st-century audience. He is also set to play the lead in Rohit Shetty’s biopic on Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria.