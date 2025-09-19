Jolly LB 3 box office prediction: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi film to open lower than Jolly LLB 2, may earn 12 crore

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have reunited for Jolly LLB 3, the newest instalment in the courtroom drama franchise. The film, which has released in theatres this Friday (19 September) is expected to do well, but trade insiders feel it may struggle to replicate the success of Jolly LLB 2. Jolly LB 3 box office prediction: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi go head to head in the film.

Jolly LLB 3 advance bookings

Jolly LLB 3 collected ₹3.23 crore gross in advance bookings for its opening day, according to Sacnilk. The trade tracker reported that the film sold just over 1.2 lakh tickets in pre-sales before the release on Friday morning. This is a decent figure for a film in this genre. Case in point, Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par had collected ₹3.31 crore in advance bookings just two months ago, and had gone on to do well. Non-mass genres tend to collect more in spot bookings on the day of release than through advance bookings, which augurs well for Jolly LLB 3.

Jolly LLB 3 box office prediction

Judging by the advance booking trends and early figures from the morning shows, Jolly LLB 3 has taken a brisk start at the box office, if not a very strong on. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected ₹2.20 crore net across the country by 2 PM. Trade insiders say that the film looks set to surpass the opening of Sitaare Zameen Par ( ₹10.70 crore net), and look to settle at ₹11-12 crore on day 1. Given that the first reviews are positive and the chatter on social media is also favourable, the word of mouth is also in the film's favour. A ₹12-crore opening could set Jolly LLB for a strong growth over the weekend and potentially target a ₹50-crore opening weekend. However, the film looks almost certain to fail to beat the ₹13.20 crore net earned by Jolly LLB 2 in 2017. As a franchise threequel, that is the benchmark the film should have crossed. The makers will now hope the film does better over Saturday and Sunday.

All about Jolly LLB 3

Jolly LLB 3 sees Jagdwishwar 'Jolly' Mishra (Akshay) defend a powerful political figure against a land-grabbing case filed by local villagers. Jagdish 'Jolly' Tyagi (Arshad), his rival, represents the complainants. The film also brings back Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Rao, while adding Gajraj Rao and Seema Biswas to the cast.