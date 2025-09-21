Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi film registers a bumper Sunday, crosses 50 crore

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi returned to the Jolly LLB franchise together and the audience seems to have loved their drama in the third instalment of the franchise. Released on Friday, the courtroom drama comedy opened to mostly positive reviews, with audiences giving it a double thumbs up. The latest update on Saclink states that the film has crossed the ₹50 crore mark in three days with ease. (Also read: ‘Jab tak aap kisi ko loot nahi rahe…’: Akshay Kumar says he doesn't care about being labelled as money-minded) Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 3: Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar in a still from Jolly LLB 3

Jolly LLB 3 box office

The latest update on Sacnilk states that Jolly LLB 3 has collected ₹20.88 crore on its third day of release. This is higher than the collection on Saturday, which was ₹20 crore. The film registered an opening of ₹12.5 crore. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹53.38 crore after three days of release.

Jolly LLB 3 had an overall 41.81% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday.

About Jolly LLB 3

The film pits the two titular Jollies against each other in a courtroom battle. Both of them try to win their cases through technical loopholes, bending the rules, and debating over who is the "real Jolly" in the legal world.

The story revolves around a case involving struggling farmers whose lands are being seized by a corrupt businessman, played by Gajraj Rao. Akshay Kumar's character finds himself in trouble when he ends up on the wrong side of the case, leading to a series of witty and chaotic exchanges with Arshad Warsi. The film has been directed by Shubhash Kapoor.

The film also features Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Seema Biswas, Ram Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, Shilpa Shukla, Brijendra Kala, and others in pivotal roles.