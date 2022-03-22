Juhi Chawla reveals why Rishi Kapoor scolded her on Sharmaji Namkeen sets, thought she was acting 'insecure'

Juhi Chawla and Rishi Kapoor, who worked together in a number of movies since appearing together in the 1992 film Bol Radha Bol, recently reunited for Sharmaji Namkeen. The film, which is set to have a direct-to-OTT release, also marks Rishi's last project. The actor died in 2020 after filming a major portion of the film, and actor Paresh Rawal played the role for the rest of the movie. Also Read| Ranbir Kapoor's phone wallpaper features late dad Rishi Kapoor's happy picture, his fans go 'aww'. See it here

Juhi recently revealed the experience of working with Rishi Kapoor in his last film, and said that the film was “so much fun but at the same time, heartbreaking.” When asked about the fondest memory of the late actor, Juhi recalled that there have been many of them throughout her career.

The actor further recalled working with Rishi on the Sharmaji Namkeen sets. She told Indian Express, “I always had him scolding me on the sets. Always. When he started scolding, I started giggling. It was so much fun to work with him. Pyaar se daante hai wo (He scolds with love)." She further recalled one incident where Rishi screamed at her for looking at the director's monitor.

She said, "On the sets, when scenes were going on, Chintu ji was effortless and sparkling. And I was standing in front of him and struggling with my takes. I knew what was happening inside me. I was like, ‘Chintu ji ke itne acche shots hai. Mere nahi aayenge toh not good. (He gave such good shots. If I would not match up, it won’t look nice).’ I would keep running to the monitor just to see ki maine take theek kiya ki nahi. So, Chintu ji was like – ‘monitor is not meant for actors. Why are you behaving like an insecure actor? Hitesh, why are you allowing her to see the monitor.’ I would crack up, but still went and saw the monitor. I loved all that. Great fun."

Sharmaji Namkeen, which also stars Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar, is directed by Hitesh Bhatia. The film will be out on Amazon Prime Video on March 31.

