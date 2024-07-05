Juhi Chawla says she didn't approve of Shah Rukh Khan-suggested KKR colour scheme: ‘Black is inauspicious’

Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan are not only long-time co-stars, but also co-owners of the Indian Premier League team, Kolkata Knight Riders. Speaking recently at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry event in the state, Juhi recalled how she initially didn't approve of the ‘black’ colour scheme of KKR, as suggested by Shah Rukh. (Also Read: Juhi Chawla's mother-in-law uninvited nearly 2000 guests when she cried before her wedding with Jay Mehta) Juhi Chawla says she didn't approve of the 'black' KKR colour scheme suggested by Shah Rukh Khan

What Juhi said

“We didn’t know anything about running a cricket franchise, and I remember going to Shah Rukh’s home for meetings, where literally from putting the jingle together, to thinking of the uniform they’ll have, everything was done in house. I still remember, he made it black and gold, Shah Rukh, and I was not happy with it. I thought ‘what is this black and gold?’ Because black is considered inauspicious, isn’t it? But they worked more than I did,” said Juhi, as quoted by The Indian Express.

She shared another difference she had with Shah Rukh during the early IPL days. “Shah Rukh used to be busy during the days. He was working a lot so our meetings would be scheduled for 10 pm. They would start by 11 pm. Then everyone would talk for a while so by the time the meeting would start, it would be 12-12:30 pm and I would start dozing off in the meeting. After 2-3 meetings, I stopped attending. I said you guys do this, I am not coming," Juhi added.

Juhi and Shah Rukh

Juhi and Shah Rukh have shared screen space in over a dozen movies, including Darr, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Ram Jaane, Yes Boss, Duplicate, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, and Bhoothnath. They also started a production house, Dreamz Unlimited, in early 2000s with filmmaker Aziz Mirza. However, Shah Rukh soon started his own production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. Shah Rukh and Juhi co-own KKR with her husband and businessman Jay Mehta. While Shah Rukh will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's crime drama King, Juhi was last spotted in Netflix India Original show, The Railway Men.