Kabir Bedi, 80, wife Parveen Dusanj, 51, celebrate 10th wedding anniversary with Goa getaway. See pics

Film veteran Kabir Bedi recently gave fans a glimpse of his enduring love story with his wife, Parveen Dusanj. The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, 20 years of being together, and Kabir’s 80th birthday with a serene beach escape in Goa. Kabir Bedi and Parveen Dusanj celebrate 10 years of marriage and 20 years together with a beach getaway in Goa.

Kabir Bedi and Parveen celebrate 10th wedding anniversary Sharing a joint carousel post, they wrote, “CELEBRATED our 10th wedding anniversary, and 20 years of being together, as well as my birthday by escaping to a sun-kissed beach with green palms and welcoming waves. Time to remember, to reflect, to renew. Together time. Alone time. Idyllic. We're back now! #anniversary #birthday #getaway #love.”

The photos capture Kabir and Parveen in candid, joyous moments, digging into meals by the shore, sharing playful selfies, and soaking in the idyllic views. Every frame radiates warmth, intimacy, and the simplicity of a love that has stood the test of time.