Kabir Bedi, 80, wife Parveen Dusanj, 51, celebrate 10th wedding anniversary with Goa getaway. See pics
Kabir Bedi and Parveen Dusanj celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary and Kabir's 80th birthday with a beach getaway in Goa.
Film veteran Kabir Bedi recently gave fans a glimpse of his enduring love story with his wife, Parveen Dusanj. The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, 20 years of being together, and Kabir’s 80th birthday with a serene beach escape in Goa.
Kabir Bedi and Parveen celebrate 10th wedding anniversary
Sharing a joint carousel post, they wrote, “CELEBRATED our 10th wedding anniversary, and 20 years of being together, as well as my birthday by escaping to a sun-kissed beach with green palms and welcoming waves. Time to remember, to reflect, to renew. Together time. Alone time. Idyllic. We're back now! #anniversary #birthday #getaway #love.”
The photos capture Kabir and Parveen in candid, joyous moments, digging into meals by the shore, sharing playful selfies, and soaking in the idyllic views. Every frame radiates warmth, intimacy, and the simplicity of a love that has stood the test of time.
Kabir and Parveen's relationship
Kabir married Parveen Dusanj in 2016, a union that sparked headlines due to their 29-year age difference. Initially, the marriage faced scrutiny, including criticism from Kabir’s daughter Pooja Bedi, who had publicly called Parveen a “witch.” Over the years, however, the family dynamics reportedly softened, allowing for a more harmonious relationship.
This is Kabir Bedi’s fourth marriage. He was first married to dancer Protima Bedi, with whom he had two children, Pooja and Siddharth Bedi, followed by marriages to British fashion designer Susan Humphreys and television presenter Nikki Bedi.
Kabir Bedi's career
On the professional front, Kabir Bedi remains a celebrated figure in both Indian and international cinema. He is remembered for iconic roles in films like Khoon Bhari Maang and Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story, and gained global recognition as Sandokan in the European television series. His Hollywood credits include a memorable appearance in the James Bond film Octopussy.
