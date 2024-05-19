Kabir Khan on Kartik Aaryan’s physical transformation for Chandu Champion: He built his body without any substance

Actor Kartik Aaryan’s physical transformation for his role in the upcoming film Chandu Champion has become a buzzword on social media, with people in awe of his new physique. And director Kabir Khan is one of them, who has praised the actor for taking on the challenge to undergo a transformation without any support of substance or steroid. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan wraps up ‘intense’ Chandu Champion shoot, tastes sugar after a year. Watch) Kabir Khan directed Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion.

For the role in the film, Kartik reduced his body fat from 39% to 7% in one and a half years. He had quit sugar and followed a strict diet to get the look right.

About the physical transformation

Opening up about the transformation at the film’s trailer launch in Gwalior, Kabir proudly exclaimed, “Nowadays, those who go to gyms know how much steroids get misused. Kartik built his body naturally, without any substance. Iska faayda yeh hai ki zindagi bhar unke saath yeh body rahegi (The benefit of this is that this body will remain with him). It is healthy."

"And you can see how his body looks on screen. Fit aur healthy body aisi dikhayi deti hai (This is how a fit and healthy body looks like). It’s almost next to impossible task that Kartik has managed to pull off. We snatched away all his favourite dishes,” he added, revealing that they kept a watch and were amazed to see Kartik’s dedication to sticking to the regime.

Chandu Champion narrates the story of a sportsman's resilience and determination. The film is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. Kartik will be seen bringing the life of Murlikant in Chandu.

About working with Kartik

At the event, Kabir also confessed that Kartik was the obvious choice for Chandu Champion.

"When I heard the story, I was so moved and I knew people had to see it. And Kartik was my first and only choice because he has this boyish charm and this 'son of the soil' feel to him. And I'm glad he agreed to do it, because it was a delight working with him. He was so dedicated throughout and the amount of hardwork and honesty he has put in for the role is commendable," he said.

The film is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala was also present at the event. He too was seen getting emotional after watching the trailer at the event.

"I had tears in my eyes when I saw the film and even now, I feel so overwhelmed looking at how the film has panned out. I've been making films for the past three decades and it's films like these that keep us all going. I'm sure the audience will love the story and even more so because of Kartik's stellar performance in it," Sajid said.

The film is slated to release on the big screen on June 14.