Kajal Aggarwal: Every festival is special when it’s the first after marriage

Since childhood, Kajal Aggarwal has had messy Holi memories, and now the actor is looking forward to creating some special ones with her husband Gautam Kitchlu as she gets ready to celebrate her first Holi after marriage.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic might have taken some fun out of the celebration, but not the essence. Aggarwal says they will be making the most of the day with their family and close friends, while taking all the precautions.

“This year, it is going to be a rather quiet Holi. We will do lunch with the family, a puja and then apply some organic colour on each other and definitely enjoy some yummy thandai and kachoris,” Aggarwal tells us.

It was amid the pandemic when Aggarwal started a new chapter of her life by getting married to her long-time boyfriend Kitchlu in a lavish wedding ceremony on October 30 last year. And the actor says being together on special occasions makes the moments more memorable.

“Every festival is extremely special especially when it’s the first after marriage. We are excited to be celebrating it together and will be hosting some friends as well, after everyone’s tested, including us,” says the actor, who has carved a place for herself in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films.

Ask her about the Holi traditions, and she says, “The burning of the Holika and playing really messy Holi are our childhood memories and traditions, and I hope to do this soon”.

Just at the mention of traditions, the 35-year-old gets nostalgic, and looks back at the memories, which are all about splashing colours, and gorging on Holi delicacies.

“My special Holi memories have to be the rain dance Holi parties with my friends and eating yummy food with my family. And, also, waking cousins up early in the morning by throwing colour and water balloons when they are in bed,” she says, adding that it was all about “who does it first”, which many times meant waking up early to outwit the other.

“We used to happily wake up at 5am, on the holiday, just to do this. These are some of my favourite memories for sure,” says the actor, known for featuring in Live Telecast, Magadheera and Singham.

While this year, she has an intimate celebration planned, she hopes to unite with her loved ones to enjoy the festival of colours next year.

“This pandemic has made it difficult to meet family and friends and we will miss celebrating with everyone we love but hopefully, next year gets normal,” she ends on a hopeful note.