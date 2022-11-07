Kajol decks up in ethnic outfit, shares family pics with Tanuja, Tanishaa Mukerji: ‘When the clan is gathered the house'

Kajol decked up in a beige ethnic outfit and wore a red tika on her forehead in her latest pictures. The actor posed alongside mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa Mukerji in the photos she posted on Instagram on Monday. The trio was joined by extended family as they got together for a celebration at home. Also read: Kajol celebrates Bhai Dooj with family, shares happy pics as she holds sister Tanishaa Mukerji close

Sharing group photos from inside the family’s Mumbai home, Kajol wrote in her caption, “When the clan is gathered, the house is blessed.” She added the hashtags ‘with the originals’, ‘let there be light’ and ‘love all around’ to her caption. Kajol, Tanuja and Tanishaa smiled and posed together in one of the pictures. While Kajol wore a beige kurta and dupatta set with minimal makeup, Tanuja and Tanishaa wore bright ethnic outfits. Tanuja wore a pink saree, and Tanishaa chose a red kurta set. They all had tika on their forehead.

Sharing a photo of herself with Kajol and Tanuja from the family gathering, Tanishaa wrote in her Instagram caption, “Happy family makes a happy home!” She added the hashtags ‘blessed’ and ‘my devis (Goddesses)’ to her caption. She also shared a group photo with their extended family in another Instagram post, and wrote, “Mine.” Kajol reacted to her post by dropping a series of heart emojis in the comments section.

Last month, Kajol and Tanishaa shared pictures with mom Tanuja, and cousins Samrat, Sharbani and Sujoy Mukerji as they celebrated Bhai Dooj. All of them wore traditional Indian outfits. In one of the pictures, Kajol had her arms around Tanishaa, while others were group photos with all the cousins smiling for the camera. Sharing a picture on Instagram Stories, Kajol had written, “Bhai Dooj after so long… madness and originals.”

Kajol was last seen in Tribhanga in 2021. Directed by Renuka Shahane, it also featured Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. She will be next seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s web series The Good Wife – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka. It is the remake of the popular US show The Good Wife, which starred Julianna Margulies.

