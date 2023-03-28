Actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter, Nysa Devgan, is among the most popular star kids in India currently, thanks to her appearances on paparazzi’s social media pages. From partying with friends and making public appearances to dressing up for photo shoots — she has been making heads turn. Ask mum Kajol how she feels about the popularity that her daughter has earned and she says, “I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her.” Kajol on daughter Nysa Devgan: Love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity

All for her daughter’s freedom of choice, the actor goes on to talk about the principles she’s lived by in her three-decade-long journey in the film industry. While validation is integral to many actors, Kajol is quite insouciant about it: “I never worried about being a part of a group or following the trend or being at the number one spot in the rat race. I never thought about all that.”

Another principle that Kajol lives by is inclusivity and she promoted the same at a recent event. Ask what the term means to her and she says, “To not leave anyone out, regardless of their race, gender preference, abilities and disabilities.”

The Salaam Venky (2022) actor feels “we, humans, have forgotten about compassion” and if she sees discrimination of any kind, she makes it a point to not be the one discriminating. “My mum (veteran actor Tanuja) would always say, ‘You should treat others like how you would expect yourself to be treated’. Bahut maar-maar ke yeh sikhaya gaya hai. I grew up with [this idea of inclusivity],” the actor signs off.