Kajol on how daughter Nysa Devgn reacts to public scrutiny: 'She handles it all with dignity and grace'

Kajol has always talked about her fierce protectiveness when it comes to her family, especially her daughter, Nysa Devgn. As Nysa increasingly finds herself under public and media scrutiny, Kajol has opened up about how the 22-year-old handles the spotlight, paparazzi culture, and social media trolling with remarkable strength and composure. (Also read: Kajol says she is similar to her character from K3G, recalls standing, ‘clapping away’ during Nysa-Yug's school events) Kajol says she is proud of the way her daughter Nysa Devgn handles media scrutiny.

Kajol talks about daughter Nysa Devgn

In an interview with Zoom, Kajol did not hold back her admiration for Nysa. "When I look at her, I feel, my God, she is the woman we all want to be. It is this amazing quality which today's girls have, that they expect to be treated well. They expect to be treated with the same dignity. They expect good manners. If you are not there, they call you out," Kajol said.

In an industry where star kids are often under a relentless spotlight, Kajol is especially proud of how Nysa handles the chaos. When asked about Nysa’s ability to manage the constant media attention and trolling, Kajol responded with heartfelt pride.

"I am very proud of her. I have said that to her as well. I am proud of the fact that she carries herself with so much dignity and grace. I think it is always a test of your character when you are faced with uncomfortable situations, and how you react to them. It shows your true mettle. I am proud of my upbringing and my daughter," Kajol said.

Kajol's upcoming projects

Kajol is currently busy promoting her latest film, Maa. Directed by Vishal Furia, the mythological horror film will hit theatres on June 27.

Kajol will also appear in the upcoming action-thriller Maharagni—Queen of Queens, directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati. The film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Naseeruddin Shah, Prabhu Deva, Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, and Pramod Pathak.

In addition to Maharagni, Kajol stars in Karan Johar’s upcoming home production, Sarzameen, with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She’s also gearing up for the second season of her legal drama series, The Trial, continuing her streak of dynamic and diverse roles.