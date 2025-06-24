Kajol says she is similar to her character from K3G, recalls standing, ‘clapping away’ during Nysa-Yug's school events

Actor Kajol has opened up about the kind of mother she is to her children, Nysa Devgn and Yug. Speaking with Screen, Kajol revealed that in real life, as a mother, she is similar to Anjali, the character she played in the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Kajol shared that in real life too she expressed herself with claps and standing ovations when Nya and Yug performed. Kajol and Ajay Devgn are parents to Nysa and Yug.

Kajol is Anjali from K3G in real life

In a scene in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kajol's character whistled and hooted when her son Krish Raichand (played by Jibraan Khan) performed on the stage. When asked if she is similar to the character, Kajol said, "I am! And trust me, it really embarrasses my kids. My kids have much more severe reactions to that than that poor child ever did (laughs). I’ve stood up during all of Yug’s musical and Nysa’s stage performances, where she’s surrounded by 15 other girls, and I’m just clapping away. She just (signals her to sit down and not embarrass her)."

Kajol on Nysa and Yug

Kajol also said that she was similar to her character in Helicopter Eela (2018). "I definitely was a helicopter mom, but not anymore. My children have grown up and they’ll kill me if I try to be one," she added. In Helicopter Eela, Kajol's character is a single mother who is over protective of her son Vivan (played by Riddhi Sen).

About Kajol's family

Kajol married actor Ajay Devgn in 1999. They are parents to Nysa, born in 2003, and Yug, born in 2010.

About Kajol's films

Fans saw Kajol last in the Netflix film Do Patti along with Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. The film is directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi. Fans will see her next in Maa, a mythological horror film directed by Vishal Furia. The movie narrates the story of a mother who becomes Goddess Kali to end a demonic curse rooted in fear, blood, and betrayal. Maa, which is slated to be released in cinema halls on June 27, also stars Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma and Ronit Roy.

Kajol will also be seen in the upcoming action-thriller Maharagni-Queen of Queens. Directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati, it will also feature Naseeruddin Shah, Prabhu Deva, Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, and Pramod Pathak. She also has Karan Johar's upcoming home production Sarzameen as well as season two of her series The Trial in the pipeline.