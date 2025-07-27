Kajol shares rare pic with mom Tanuja and ‘saasu ma’ Veena Devgan on National Parents Day; posts emotional note

As the nation celebrates National Parents’ Day on 27 July, Bollywood star Kajol took a moment to honour the four parental figures who shaped her life. In a moving Instagram post, she shared a heartfelt message along with unseen photographs featuring her late father, Shomu Mukherjee, mother, Tanuja, mother-in-law, Veena Devgan, and late father-in-law, Veeru Devgan. Kajol expressed gratitude for her parents' and in-laws lifelong support with heartfelt photos.

Kajol posts heartwarming pictures with parents and in-laws on Parents Day

On Sunday, July 27, which is being celebrated as National Parents Day, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge star took to Instagram and paid an emotional tribute to her parents and in-laws, expressing gratitude as they stood by her through thick and thin.

"Parents Day feels too small a name for what they’ve done for me. But here’s a post anyway. And a big thank you to you 4. #happyparentsday,” Kajol captioned the emotional post.

Kajol shared a carousel of pictures. The first snap showed her radiating joy along with her mother, Tanuja, and mother-in-law, Veena Devgan.

She also posted nostalgic throwbacks of her late father, Shomu Mukherjee, and father-in-law, Veeru Devgan, both of whom she has often remembered with deep affection and respect in past interviews.

Kajol's latest projects

Kajol is currently riding high on the success of her horror film Maa, directed by Vishal Furia, in which she stars alongside Ronit Roy and Indraneil Sengupta. The film has been praised for its gripping narrative and Kajol’s powerful performance.

She was also recently seen in Sarzameen, playing the role of Ibrahim Ali Khan’s mother in his second film, directed by Kayoze Irani. Kajol's performance has been praised by the fans and critics alike.

Looking ahead, Kajol will next be seen in the action-packed drama Maharagni: Queen of Queens, where she will share screen space with Prabhudeva, Naseeruddin Shah, and Samyuktha Menon in key roles.