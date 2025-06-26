Kajol picks this actor as the most promising star of the new generation; it is not Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor

Kajol recently shared her thoughts on the evolving landscape of Bollywood and the emergence of fresh talent in the industry. Speaking about the ongoing comparisons between actors from her generation and today’s Gen-Z stars, the 50-year-old star expressed admiration for the way younger actors are shaping their own paths. (Also read: Kajol reflects on her parents Tanuja and Shomu Mukherjee's separation: ‘I questioned it at that time but…’) Kajol picked the most promising star of the new generation.

Kajol talks about which actor reminds her of her early days

In an interview with India Today, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge actor was asked if any young star reminds her of her own early days in the '90s. “I’m very happy to say that there is none. It's not an arrogant statement or anything like that. But each one of the actors that we have has very clearly made their own world. They are not following anyone's footprints - and they shouldn't. It’s a different world today," Kajol said.

Kajol went on to note the stark difference between the film industry then and now. According to her, today's actors are far more self-aware and guided by their own choices.

When asked to name a standout performer from the new generation, Kajol praised several rising stars but singled out Alia Bhatt for particular recognition. “Alia, I think she has proven herself quite a bit. So, I mean, yeah... Then you have Ananya, Janhvi, Sara - the regular - all of them," Kajol said.

Alia's career highlights

Alia Bhatt made her acting debut with Student of the Year (2012), but it was her breakthrough role in Highway (2014) that established her as a serious performer. Over the years, she has built a reputation for choosing diverse and challenging roles in films like Udta Punjab (2016), Raazi (2018), Gully Boy (2019), Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), and Darlings (2022).

She has won numerous awards, including 6 Filmfare Awards, notably Best Actress for Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gully Boy, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. In 2024, she also received the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She made her Hollywood debut in 2023 with Heart of Stone.

Kajol's upcoming projects

Kajol is currently promoting her latest film, Maa, a mythological horror drama directed by Vishal Furia, which will be released in theatres on 27 June. Following Maa, she will be seen in the action-thriller Maharagni—Queen of Queens, helmed by Charan Tej Uppalapati. The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Naseeruddin Shah, Prabhu Deva, Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, and Pramod Pathak.

Kajol also stars in Sarzameen, an upcoming project from Karan Johar’s production house, alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Adding to her diverse lineup, she is preparing to return to the small screen with Season 2 of her legal drama series The Trial.