Kajol rates Ajay Devgn a better dancer than Shah Rukh Khan and her reason is hilariously spot-on

Bollywood star Kajol turned dance critic and rated some of her fellow actors on their dancing skills, but with her signature wit, in a recent candid interview. While she gave Shah Rukh Khan a respectable score, it was husband Ajay Devgn who, surprisingly, beat him on the dance floor, not with high-energy moves but with sheer cleverness. Bollywood star Kajol turned dance critic and rated Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn on their dancing skills.

Kajol rates her co-stars on their dancing skills

In an interview with Mirchi Plus, when asked to rate popular actors on a scale of 1 to 10 as dancers, Kajol responded, "I think Shah Rukh is a good 7-8. I am also a 7-8, and we both try really hard so that we come to 7-8 eventually. Bahut josh ke sath hum 7-8 pe pohach jaate hai. (With a lot of passion, we both come to 7 to 8)."

Her honest take on herself and Shah Rukh Khan, both known more for their screen presence than dance mastery, struck a relatable chord. However, things took an amusing turn when she rated Ajay Devgn a 9, despite his reputation for shying away from elaborate choreography.

“I would say Ajay Devgn is a 9,” she said, before adding the hilariously brilliant reason behind the high score. "He is the smartest actor. He makes sure, if there's a song, its beat should match his walk, so that it looks like he is dancing but in reality he is just walking."

And of course, the undisputed king of dance in her list was none other than Hrithik Roshan. "Hrithik Roshan is definitely a 10. He has proved himself over the years."

Kajol's upcoming projects

Kajol is currently seen in Maa, a mythological horror drama directed by Vishal Furia, which has opened to mixed reviews. Following Maa, she will be seen in Sarzameen, an upcoming project from Karan Johar’s production banner. In this film, she stars alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is set to release on JioCinema on 25 July.

Kajol will also appear in the high-octane action-thriller Maharagni—Queen of Queens, directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast that includes Naseeruddin Shah, Prabhu Deva, Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, and Pramod Pathak.