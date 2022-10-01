Kajol shares Ajay Devgn's pic from National Film Awards: ‘Bringing home two awards and looking good is difficult’

Ajay Devgn received the National Film Award in the best actor category for his performance in the 2020 film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. On Friday, the actor took to Twitter to express his gratitude and thank his fans. His wife, actor Kajol, also beamed with pride as Ajay received two awards at the 68th National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi. Kajol gave him a shoutout on social media as she shared a photo of Ajay from the prestigious awards event. Also read: Asha Parekh, Ajay Devgn at National Film Awards 2020

Kajol and Ajay-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior bagged the best popular film award, while Ajay shared the best actor award with Suriya for his performance in the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. On Friday, Kajol took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of Ajay receiving the award from President Droupadi Murmu at the ceremony that took place at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi. Praising Ajay and his style, she wrote along with the photo, "Bringing home two National Awards and looking good is difficult!"

Kajol took to Instagram Stories to celebrate Ajay Devgn's National Film Awards win.

Ajay Devgn also shared a picture with Suriya, and tweeted, "It was fantastic to share time with my esteemed colleague and fellow best actor award winner, Suriya. Deeply respect his talent and love his movies.” Earlier, Ajay posted a video featuring his various avatars from the movies that have won him two National Film Awards. The montage featured the actor in his 1998 film Zakhm and the 2002 movie The Legend Of Bhagat Singh. Before Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay had bagged the best actor awards for these films. He tweeted, "Not counting the wins or the blessings, just feeling grateful for all of it. Most importantly, your love. I share this win with all of you. Honoured to receive my awards from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu."

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a historical-action film, which traces the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare. Om Raut helmed the project. Released in January 2020, it features jay in the titular role along with Kajol as Savitribai Malusare, and his Omkara co-star, Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Udaybhan Singh Rathore.



