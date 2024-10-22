Kajol says she did not agree with Simran fasting for Karwa Chauth in DDLJ: ‘Bhookha kisko rehna hai’

Kajol recently spoke about her romantic-drama Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) and her disagreements with her character's choices. In an interview with The Indian Express, the actor stated that she doesn't conform to her Simran and Raj played by Shah Rukh Khan fasting for Karwa Chauth in DDLJ. (Also read: Kajol is glad she lived a life without social media: ‘When people love you so much, they feel they have the right to…') Kajol recently said that she did not agree with some of the choices made by Simran in DDLJ.

Kajol reflects on Simran's choices in DDLJ

Kajol when asked about her character Simran in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge said, “I didn’t agree with Simran in a lot of places.” When her Do Patti co-star Kriti Sanon mentioned that Shah Rukh’s Raj also fasted on Karwa Chauth for her, Kajol replied, “Haan toh? I don’t understand why people have to starve themselves. Bhookha kisko rehna hai (Yes, so what? I don’t understand why people have to starve themselves. Who likes to starve)?”

Kajol's character is shown keeping Karwa Chauth (A traditional festival celebrated by women of Northern and Western India in October or November on the Hindu lunar month of Kartika, the eighth month of the Hindu calendar, which falls in October and November of the Gregorian calendar) fast for Shah Rukh in a scene from Aditya Chopra's DDLJ. Later, it is revealed that the latter also fasted for her.

Kajol's acting career

Kajol made her acting debut with the Hindi action-drama Bekhudi (1992). She starred opposite Shah Rukh in many popular Bollywood films like Baazigar (1993), Karan Arjun (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…(2001), My Name is Khan (2010) and Dilwale (2015).

About Do Patti

Kajol will be next seen in Do Patti, featuring Kriti Sanon in dual role. The latter is also making her debut as a producer with the film jointly co-produced under her banner Blue Butterfly Films and Kanika Dhillon's Kathha Pictures. Kanika has also written the script of the movie directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. The film also features Shaheer Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi, Brijendra Kala, Vivek Mushran and Prachee Shah Paandya in pivotal characters.