Kajol is glad she lived a life without social media: ‘When people love you so much, they feel they have the right to…'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Devansh Sharma
Oct 22, 2024 08:55 AM IST

Kajol, who'll be next seen in Do Patti, said when social media judges celebrities for their red carpet looks, they don't realise the hard work gone into it.

Kajol is known for often telling things the way they are. In an interview with The Indian Express, the actor talked about the phenomenon of social media trolling and how she tackles the beast. (Also Read – Kajol calls herself the ‘least worked actor’: ‘What I am today isn’t because of my lineage’)

Kajol has this to say about social media trolling
What Kajol said

“I am thankful that I lived a whole life without social media. I only got on social media six years ago. Also, it is not real life. You’ll see my photo on the red carpet, but you won’t see that I woke up at 5 am to get ready, came back at 11.30 pm exhausted, and the next morning, I’m back to work. You are just seeing a snapshot of it. The reality is that we work as hard as everyone else, we have good and bad days, and yet, when you post, you’re smiling,” Kajol said.

However, she also said that the scrutiny on social media comes as a part and parcel of being a public figure. “I have a slightly different way of looking at it: When people love you so much, they also feel they have the right to hate you that much. So, I won’t say that they are right, but as public figures, we have to deal with that,” Kajol added.

Kajol's trolling on social media

While Kajol has been trolled on social media many times, one incident that comes to mind is when she was promoting her debut web show, Suparn Verma's courtroom drama The Trial, last year. She had to issue a clarification after her comments that citizens today are being governed by political leaders who “do not have an educational system background” sparked social media outrage, saying she was simply highlighting the importance of education. "My intention was not to demean any political leaders, we have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path,” Kajol had clarified. 

Kajol will be next seen in Do Patti, Maharagni, and Sarzameen. She was last seen in a segment of anthology Lust Stories 2 on Netflix India.

