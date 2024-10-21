Kajol calls herself the ‘least worked actor’: ‘What I am today isn’t because of my lineage’

Kajol reflects on her career

At a session of Expresso, Kajol shared that she was always comfortable about taking break from work. She is the daughter of veteran actor Tanuja and is married to actor Ajay Devgn.

“It isn’t about legacy. It is every woman’s work. Nargis, Sharmila Tagore had no legacy. What I am today isn’t because of my lineage. It is the legacy of every woman who has worked. Every woman has to take a call that now I will take a break and if I want to come back, I will come back and she will be able to do that if she wants to,” she said.

The actor added, “If you see my filmography, I am probably the least worked actor. My mom (veteran actor Tanuja) and grandmom (late director and actor Shobhna Samarth) always told me that work is a part of your life not your whole life. I did take breaks. I wanted to get married and have kids. Thankfully I am still working and I’m still relevant... I am thankful to everyone for having a good taste so far.”

About Kajol’s career

Kajol made her Hindi film debut with Rahul Rawail's Bekhudi in 1992, and was known as the most natural actress of the 1990s. She was always clear what type of roles she wanted to do, genres she wanted to explore and confident about taking a break to enjoy family time.

She made her place in Bollywood with projects such as Yeh Dillagi, Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Ishq, Dushman, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Raju Chacha and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... -- some bombed and some worked their magic on the box office.

After the birth of her daughter in 2003, she did a few films like Fanaa, U Me Aur Hum, My Name Is Khan, We Are Family and Toonpur Ka Superhero. After Yug's birth, Kajol decided she would devote her time to motherhood. She came back in 2015 with Dilwale.

Kajol’s upcoming projects

When it comes to her film slate, Kajol has diverse projects lined up from horror, action, drama to mystery. She will be exploring the horror genre for the first time in her career with Maa.

She will also be seen in Charan Tej Uppalapati’s action-packed Maharagni – Queen of Queens. It marks her reunion with with Prabhu Deva after 27 years. She will also be seen in Netflix’s Do Patti, in which she will be seen in the role of a police officer.