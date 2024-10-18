Kajol recalls Shah Rukh Khan's brutal advice which kept her going when she decided to quit acting: 'Learn how to act'

Kajol recently reflected on her struggles during her initial phase as an actor. In an interview with India Today, she revealed that she once considered quitting acting after her third film. During this tough time, Shah Rukh Khan's valuable advice inspired her to continue pursuing her passion. (Also read: Kajol shuts down ‘silly question’ at Do Patti trailer launch: ‘Don’t be daft’) Kajol recently revealed about Shah Rukh Khan's advice during her initial acting phase.

Kajol on her struggling phase as an actor

Kajol, while reflecting on her initial acting phase stated, “So I did a film long back called Udhaar Ki Zindagi. That was, I think, my third film. I was very new. I must have been about 17 or 18 at that time. And I remember, I finished the film. And I remember before that, Shah Rukh was like, ‘you know you just have to learn how to act’.”

She further said, “I was like, what is this? What is he talking about? Of course, I'm doing a fabulous job. But I did this film called Udhaar Ki Zindagi. And I'm finishing the film. And I remember turning around and telling my mother at that time, 'You know, mom, I'm done. Wow. I'm burnt out. At the tender age of 18-and-a-half, I am done. I cannot move anymore. I cannot cry anymore. I cannot put glycerine anymore. I can't, I don't want to do these films anymore. I want to do, you know, four scenes, ten songs.' I wanted to do such films. And I signed four films like that. So that's where Gunda Raj, Hulchul, all these films came out from. I learnt the technique of acting after that.”

Kajol's acting career

Kajol made her Bollywood debut with Bekhudi (1992). She later acted in popular Hindi films such as Baazigar (1993), Karan Arjun (1995), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Gupt (1997), Ishq (1997), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...(2001).

Kajol reunites with Kriti Sanon

Kajol worked with Kriti Sanon in Rohit Shetty's Dilwale (2015). The actors will be reuniting in Do Patti, which is also co-produced by Kriti along with screenwriter Kanika Kapoor. The romantic-thriller also features Shaheer Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi and others in pivotal characters. Do Patti is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and is scheduled to release on October 25, 2024.