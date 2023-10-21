Kajol's son Yug touches feet of elderly man as they celebrate Durga Puja; Rani Mukerji, Tanishaa, Ishita Dutta join them

Just like every year, Kajol, along with her sister Tanishaa Mukerji, reunited with cousin Rani Mukerji, actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth and Sumona Chakravarti for the Durga Puja celebrations this year. All of them were spotted in ethnic wear at a Durga Puja pandal on Saturday. Kajol's son Yug also accompanied her on Saturday and was seen touching the feet of an elderly person. Also read: Kajol looks radiant in yellow saree as she attends Durga Puja pandal. Watch Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta, Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji, Rani Mukerji at a Durga Puja pandal on Saturday.

Kajol and Yug at Durga Puja pandal

Kajol wore a rani pink saree paired with a sleeveless blouse for the Durga Puja celebration on Saturday. She had her hair tied in a bun, which was adorned by rani pink flowers. Yug was in a white kurta pyjama. A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of Kajol and Yug arriving at the venue. As they entered the pandal, Yug was seen touching the feet of an elderly man, who was sitting on a chair while Kajol greeted him with a hug. A fan looked impressed with Yug's actions and reacted to the video with “awww” in the comments section.

Rani, Tanishaa, Sumona, Ishita, Vatsal at Durga Puja pandal

Rani arrived in an ivory saree paired with a golden blouse for the darshan. Tanishaa wore a yellow lehenga choli for the Saturday darshan. She paired it with a red beaded necklace and earrings. She will now be seen as one of the participants on dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The show will go on air November 11 onwards.

Sumona and Rani at Durga Puja pandal on Saturday.

On the other hand, Sumona Chakravarti of The Kapil Sharma Show-fame arrived in an ivory saree paired with a pink blouse. She paired it with traditional earrings and had her hair tied in a bun.

New parents Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth were also spotted at the pandal. While Ishita was in a grey saree, Vatsal was in a printed lemon green kurta-pyjama. The two were all smiles as they posed together for the paparazzi.

Ishita and Vatsal welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in July this year. They have named him Vayu and have been sharing pictures and videos from his homecoming, naming ceremony and more on their Instagram accounts.

