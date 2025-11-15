Kajol wants to shrink ‘jigar ke tukde’ Nysa, Yug on Children’s Day; Ajay Devgn wonders ‘main inka baap hun yaa yeh mere'

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol are often seen sharing cute moments with their kids during family celebrations on social media. The couple also took to social media to wish their children, Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan, on Children’s Day with sweet notes. Kajol and Ajay Devgn shared cute pictures with their kids, Yug and Nysa on Children's Day.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's cute post for Children's Day

On Friday, Kajol shared two photos on Instagram, posing with Yug and Nysa. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “Children’s day and today I can say that “that is a lot of work” but when it goes well it’s the best feeling in the world .. here’s to all kids today and to all those amazing parents who love them.. can we just shrink them after 8pm pls?"

Ajay also showered love on his children and, sharing a picture of them enjoying a boat ride, he wrote, "Kabhi kabhi sochta hun ki main inka baap hun yaa yeh mere...Happy Children's Day to my biggest jigar ke tukde (Sometimes I wonder whether I’m their father or they’re mine… Happy Children’s Day to my biggest pieces of my heart)." The picture showed Yug giving Nysa a tight hug as they all posed for the camera.

Ajay Devgn with Yug and Nysa Devgan.

While Yug lent his voice to the Hindi version of Karate Kid: Legends, Nysa has been away from the film industry but is often papped at events and Bollywood parties. In an interview with News18, Kajol earlier revealed whether Nysa had any plans to join the industry as an actor, to which Kajol replied, "Bilkul nai..no, I think..vo 22 saal ki ho gaye hai..hone wali hai abhi.. I think she has made up her mind that ki nai aane wali hai abhi. (Definitely not. I think she is 22 years old and I think she has made up her mind that she will not be coming to Bollywood currently)."

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s recent and upcoming work

Ajay was recently seen in De De Pyaar De 2, which opened to a positive response from both audiences and critics, although it had a lower opening than the first instalment. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, R. Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Meezan Jafri and Jaaved Jaaferi in key roles. He will next be seen in Dhamaal 4. The film also stars Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Anjali Dinesh Anand, and is set to release on Eid 2026.

Kajol, meanwhile, is currently hosting the talk show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle. She will next be seen in Maharagni: Queen of Queens. Helmed by Charan Tej Uppalapati in his directorial debut, the film also stars Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha (in her Hindi debut), Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Pramod Pathak and Chhaya Kadam. The release date has not been announced yet.