Kajol wishes daughter Nysa Devgn on birthday, says she has 'much to learn from you': Am I her blueprint or is she mine?

Actor Kajol has shared a post to wish her daughter Nysa Devgn, who turned a year older on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, Kajol also penned a sweet note and shared pictures on Nysa's 22nd birthday. (Also Read | Ajay Devgn drops special birthday post for daughter Nysa, says ‘selfies only happen’ when she insists) Kajol shared a post on daughter Nysa Devgn's birthday.

Kajol wishes daughter Nysa with a sweet post

In the first picture, Nysa Devgn was seen laughing as she posed at home. She wore a yellow dress and paired it with earrings as well as bracelets. A hand, seemingly of Kajol, was seen holding her scarf. In the second photo, Nysa flipped her hair as she looked at the camera.

Kajol pens note for Nysa

Sharing the pictures, Kajol captioned the post, "Am I her blueprint or is she mine ? Can’t really tell now.. so much to learn from you always. May the sun always shine for you and may the wind always blow through your rock star hair in the right way (winking face with tongue emoji) love love love u my darling girl! (Red heart emoji)."

Reacting to the post, Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji posted yellow heart emojis. Actor Renuka Shahane wrote, "Happy, fabulous birthday to Nysa." A fan wrote, "She is so pretty like you." A person said, "She has a beautiful smile, and we all know who she got it from." An Instagram user commented, "So well written. Actually, she is your carbon copy. Happy birthday, Nysa..Enjoy your day."

Ajay too wished Nysa

Nysa's father-actor Ajay Devgn also shared an adorable post for his daughter. On Instagram, he shared a mirror selfie with Nysa. "Selfies only happen because Nysa wouldn't take no for an answer. Thank you for always capturing memories... Happy Birthday, my baby! Love you endlessly @nysadevgan," he wrote.

About Kajol's family

Kajol married actor Ajay Devgn in 1999. They are parents to Nysa, born in 2003, and Yug, born in 2010.

About Kajol's films

Fans saw Kajol last in Do Patti along with Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. The film is directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon. Produced by Kanika Dhillon, Do Patti is streaming on Netflix.

Kajol will also be seen in the upcoming action-thriller Maharagni-Queen of Queens. Directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati, it will also feature Naseeruddin Shah, Prabhu Deva, Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, and Pramod Pathak.