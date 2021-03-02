Kajol's Devi turns 1, she says the film brings 'a lump to my throat till today'

Kajol took to Instagram to mark the one-year release anniversary of Devi. The short film featured nine women and their stories of abuse. The short film also starred Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Sandhya Mhatre, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayama.

Sharing a poster from the film, Kajol wrote: "1 year to Devi. A film which I will forever be proud of but which also till today makes me feel so many things in such a short period of time. The reason, the women and the conclusion all just bring a lump to my throat till today. Watch it for yourself again."

The film chronicles the lives of nine women - all from different strata of life - who are dead and are imagined to be living in a room. Women from different segments of society find representation - a career woman, few traditional Marathi women, a college student, a girl with an alcohol problem and even a child.

Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: "For a film the length of which is 13 minutes, Devi is surprisingly effective and impactful. A closed-room drama, it pulls us in directly as we see a disparate group of women sitting in a room together. A homemaker Jyoti (Kajol) who seems to be praying for the ones she is surrounded by, the lines of worry etched on her face. Yashaswini Dayama, clearly the youngest in the room and speech impaired, is fiddling with a remote of a box TV, the reception is what it is. She gets the channel right finally as the news of yet another rape is announced; “it has shaken the conscience of a nation”, announces the anchor."

Kajol appeared in two starkly different films last year - in January, Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior released and two months later, came Devi. In the former, she played Savitribai while in Devi, she was the central pillar as a woman at the heart of the narrative.

Last year, after many months in lockdown, she also made her OTT debut with Tribhanga, a film also centered around women and directed by Renuka Shahane.

