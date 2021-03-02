Kajol's Devi turns 1, she says the film brings 'a lump to my throat till today'
- Kajol celebrated the completion of one year of her short film, Devi. She mentioned how the film could still make her emotional.
Kajol took to Instagram to mark the one-year release anniversary of Devi. The short film featured nine women and their stories of abuse. The short film also starred Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Sandhya Mhatre, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayama.
Sharing a poster from the film, Kajol wrote: "1 year to Devi. A film which I will forever be proud of but which also till today makes me feel so many things in such a short period of time. The reason, the women and the conclusion all just bring a lump to my throat till today. Watch it for yourself again."
The film chronicles the lives of nine women - all from different strata of life - who are dead and are imagined to be living in a room. Women from different segments of society find representation - a career woman, few traditional Marathi women, a college student, a girl with an alcohol problem and even a child.
Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: "For a film the length of which is 13 minutes, Devi is surprisingly effective and impactful. A closed-room drama, it pulls us in directly as we see a disparate group of women sitting in a room together. A homemaker Jyoti (Kajol) who seems to be praying for the ones she is surrounded by, the lines of worry etched on her face. Yashaswini Dayama, clearly the youngest in the room and speech impaired, is fiddling with a remote of a box TV, the reception is what it is. She gets the channel right finally as the news of yet another rape is announced; “it has shaken the conscience of a nation”, announces the anchor."
Also read: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, his mom Ayesha step out for quiet dinner, see pics
Kajol appeared in two starkly different films last year - in January, Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior released and two months later, came Devi. In the former, she played Savitribai while in Devi, she was the central pillar as a woman at the heart of the narrative.
Last year, after many months in lockdown, she also made her OTT debut with Tribhanga, a film also centered around women and directed by Renuka Shahane.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fans aren't fooled by Tiger's Heropanti 2 look, point out similarities to Hitman
- Fans have once again spotted similarities between Tiger Shroff's character in Heropanti 2, and Agent 47 in the Hitman video game series. A new poster for the film debuted on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol's Devi turns 1, she says the film brings 'a lump to my throat till today'
- Kajol celebrated the completion of one year of her short film, Devi. She mentioned how the film could still make her emotional.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter fact-checks Parineeti's Saina biopic for incorrect serve on poster
- Several Twitter users pointed out that the poster for the upcoming Saina Nehwal biopic, starring Parineeti Chopra, appears to show an incorrect serve action.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
John Abraham, Disha Patani on Ek Villain Returns sets. See pics
- John Abraham and Disha Patani have begun working on their upcoming film, Ek Villain Returns. See pics.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, his mom Ayesha step out for quiet dinner, see pics
- Tiger Shroff, who turned a year older on Tuesday, was spotted with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani and his mother Ayesha Dutt on a dinner outing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After calling out Sushant's fans, Ankita Lokhande parties with Rashami Desai
- Ankita Lokhande has shared several pictures and videos from a house party she had with Rashami Desai on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shaza Morani, Priyaank Sharma's Hindu wedding postponed with just days to go
- Shaza Morani and Priyaank Sharma's Hindu wedding ceremony has been postponed, in light of the increase in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra. The couple and their families and friends are currently in the Maldives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After reunion with grandma Sharmila in Pataudi, Inaaya goes on walk with Soha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divya Dutta rejects 'supporting actor' label, says men are called 'versatile'
- Divya Dutta has expressed her displeasure at being labeled as a supporting actor, insisting she loves playing all kinds of roles.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra's Saina Nehwal biopic gets release date, watch teaser
- Actor Parineeti Chopra's long-awaited biopic of badminton ace Saina Nehwal has been given a release date. Watch the first teaser here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ileana has one-word reply after being asked if she's had cosmetic surgery done
- Actor Ileana D'Cruz was asked during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session if she's ever had any cosmetic surgeries done. Here's what she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana tweets about another FIR against her after 'chacha' Javed's warrant
- Kangana Ranaut says that a new FIR has been registered against her, this time over her tweets on farmers agitation against the farm bills.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tara Sutaria showers boyfriend Aadar Jain with love as he hypes up Tadap
- Tara Sutaria shared the first poster of her upcoming movie Tadap. Her boyfriend Aadar Jain shared the poster on his Instagram Stories and expressed his excitement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sana Khan spotted by paparazzi for first time since getting married. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shakti Kapoor: Shraddha is God’s gift to me
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox