Kajol's fans slam trolls for body-shaming her: 'She looks natural. Let her live'

Actor Kajol recently attended film producer Apoorva Mehta's 50th birthday bash in Mumbai. For the occasion, the actor wore a black body-hugging off-shoulder dress, and while many appreciated her choice, a few trolls targetted her for the outfit. On videos and pictures of Kajol shared by paparazzi accounts on social media platforms, some trolls body-shamed the actor for wearing the dress. However, many people- including the actor's fans - have come to her defence, slamming the trolls. (Also read: Kajol answers a serious question about Rani Mukerji, says she would call her)

In a video from the event, Kajol is seen walking from the venue to her car after attending the party. As the paparazzi wish her Happy Holi, she smiles and waves back. The clip saw some unsavoury comments on the actor's body though. Some comments questioned her for wearing a body-hugging dress to the event while others asked if she was pregnant.

But soon after these comments, fans and social media users defended the actor. One fan commented, "What’s the issue here? She’s not overweight. She has a normal body. What’s the problem with that?" Another comment on the video read, "She is healthy and looks her age. Just let her live."

Many even said that they should appreciate the fact that she is comfortable in her body. One comment read, "Applaud that she dressed up boldly without wearing a corset or body shapewear to hide her tummy, celebrity unlike!! To see her do this I would’ve expected women appreciate than question pregnancy."

Kajol was last seen on screen in the 2021 Netflix film Tribhanga, which also starred Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi. She is currently working on Revathi's upcoming film Salaam Venky. The film was announced in October 2021, tentatively titled The Last Hurrah. Later, however, the name was changed to Salaam Venky when the shooting commenced.

