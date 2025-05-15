Kalki Koechlin says Bollywood is going through recession: ‘They're re-releasing films, firing creative teams’

Actor Kalki Koechlin recently admitted that Bollywood is experiencing a crisis. On the Aleena Dissects podcast, she stated that the film industry is going through a recession, with people scrambling to make feature films in a digital age where short-form content has become the norm. (Also Read: Kalki Koechlin craves to play more than just the ‘broken’ woman on screen: ‘There's pressure to do the same thing’) Kalki Koechlin admits there's a crisis that Bollywood is facing, but most won't agree to it.

Kalki Koechlin on Bollywood facing crisis

Kalki was asked to talk about something no one knew about Bollywood, and she said, “There’s a Bollywood recession; that’s why they’re re-releasing everything. There’s no content. It’s not working. So, everything has been stalled. Even they know but they’re scared. They don’t know what’s working, what isn’t. So, everything is stalled, everything is stuck.”

She stated that everyone from the top to the bottom rung is ‘stuck’ in a limbo because they don’t know where it’s all headed. “Creative teams are being fired, and re-hired. They just don’t know why it’s not working. And people don’t realise there’s this crisis going on. And from top to bottom, I’ve spoken to people. On top, people are spending crores of money and not finding platforms to release them. And there are the chotu (small) actors who haven’t had work in two years.”

Kalki then stated that Bollywood needs to first accept there’s an issue to be able to reinvent itself. She also chalked it down to how ‘the audience’s concentration is gone’ and that it’s ‘not easy to watch an entire movie without scrolling the phone’. If not theatres, or even OTT, maybe the way forward is VR (virtual reality), she claimed.

Bollywood re-releases

Despite big-budget films like Chhaava, Raid 2 and Sikandar hitting screens, the Hindi film industry has also relied on a lot of re-releases to fill theatres. Older films like Highway, Queen, Lootera, Namaste London, Sanam Teri Kasam and more found a second lease of life. Multiplexes have also re-released old films of Raj Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan in lieu of film festivals to bring back some of the lost charm.