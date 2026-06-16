Kalki Koechlin sells apartment in Mumbai's Andheri West for ₹2.55 crore

Actor Kalki Koechlin sold an apartment in Mumbai's Andheri West for ₹2.55 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. The actor had purchased the apartment for ₹1.95 crore in December 2015. Mumbai real estate update: Actor Kalki Koechlin sold an apartment in Mumbai's Andheri West for ₹2.55 crore, according to property registration documents. (HT Files)

The apartment is located in Varsova Kiran Co-operative Housing Society Ltd, Andheri West, and has a carpet area of 1,230 sq ft. The buyer is Yuvraj Ahuja, as per the registration documents.

The transaction was registered on April 21, 2026. Documents show that a stamp duty of ₹16.08 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000 were paid for the deal.

According to SquareYards, considering Koechlin originally purchased the apartment in December 2015 for Rs. 1.95 crore, with the current transaction valued at Rs. 2.55 crore, the actor recorded an appreciation of approximately Rs. 60 lakh on the property over a holding period of roughly 10 years, reflecting a capital gain of around 31% on her original investment.

Kalki Koechlin and the buyer could not be reached for comment.

Recently, Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, along with her sister Nupur Sanon and mother Geeta Sanon, sold four apartments in Mumbai's Andheri West for a combined ₹8.9 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. The buyer is filmmaker and casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

The Sanon family acquired the four apartments between 2013 and 2017 for a total consideration of approximately ₹4.31 crore. With the latest transactions valued at ₹8.9 crore, the family realised an appreciation of around ₹4.6 crore, translating into a capital gain of nearly 107% over a holding period of nine to 13 years, according to Square Yards.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon and family sell four apartments in Mumbai's Andheri for ₹8.9 crore

All about Andheri West According to SquareYards, Andheri West is one of Mumbai’s most prominent and well-established real estate destinations, known for its diverse residential offerings, thriving commercial ecosystem, and vibrant urban lifestyle.

The locality is well connected by the Western Express Highway, Link Road, the suburban rail network, and the Mumbai Metro, and offers seamless access to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Strategically positioned near major business and entertainment hubs such as SEEPZ, MIDC, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), and Film City, Andheri West attracts working professionals, entrepreneurs, and creative-industry talent seeking convenient, well-connected housing options.

Also Read: Manipal Hospitals buys property in Mumbai’s Andheri for ₹415 crore