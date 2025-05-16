Kalki Koechlin was denied entry at Filmfare Awards because she arrived in Swift; says some stars with Audis live in 1BHK

Last year, a significant debate emerged within the Bollywood industry concerning the rising costs associated with actors' entourages. In a recent conversation with Aleena Dissects, Kalki Koechlin opened up about how actors go to extremes for image-building and recalled being stopped from entering an award show because of her car. (Also Read: Kalki Koechlin says Bollywood is going through recession: ‘They're re-releasing films, firing creative teams’) Kalki Koechlin opens up on actors going to extreme lengths for image building.

Kalki recalls being denied entry due to her car at an award show

Kalki explained that not carrying an entourage to display star power might impact the opportunities she receives. She said, “For years, I arrived at the Filmfare Awards in my Swift, and my dress would be bigger than the car. People would stop the vehicle and wouldn’t let it enter the venue, and then I had to show my invite and say, ‘It’s me.’ That’s just who I am — I value freedom and everything else that comes with it. I don’t want that kind of lifestyle because I want to be spontaneous. When you don’t have an entourage, there’s less chance of being spotted, and fewer people following you. The only place it’s a problem is at airports — I’ve dedicated that 1.5 hours at the airport to my fans, because it’s back-to-back selfies.”

Kalki acknowledged that public relations and image-building are necessary to a certain extent. She added that it's important for some major stars to have bodyguards and PR personnel for safety. Talking about the lengths actors go to for maintaining an image, she said, “I know people who live in a tiny 1BHK but drive an Audi. They’ll show up to meetings in an Audi with a driver, but they live in a small hole. For me, freedom is really important. I do spend money — but on living in a beautiful house in Goa and flying back and forth to Mumbai. That’s where all my money goes.”

Kalki Koechlin’s upcoming project

Kalki was last seen in the Tamil romantic action thriller Nesippaya, directed by Vishnuvardhan. The film featured Akash Murali in his acting debut, alongside Aditi Shankar, R. Sarathkumar, Prabhu, and Khushbu. She will next appear in the English-language film Emma and Angel.