Kangana Ranaut calls herself 'pure talent', slams ‘movie mafia mathematics’ over Gangubai Kathiawadi's BO collections

Kangana Ranaut has once again reacted to Gangubai Kathiawadi's release, this time commenting on its collection at the box office. Without taking names, Kangana took a dig at the film saying that it is termed a super hit despite collecting only around ₹35 crore in first weekend. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali has actually collected around ₹38.50 crore in its first weekend. It released in theatres on Friday. (Also read: Alia Bhatt reacts to Kangana Ranaut's attacks against her and Gangubai Kathiawadi: 'I have no feelings of negativity')

Kangana reacted to an Instagram posts by her sister Rangoli Chandel, who shared about the actor's films on her page. Sharing a new still from Kangana's upcoming film Dhaakad, Rangoli wrote, “Hope Kangana Ranaut breaks her own records with Dhaakad this year.” Reacting to it, Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories, "it's not a fight about me versus them… it's hope ki no system no racket no mafia no paid pr can beat real talent and honest work."

Kangana Ranaut reacted to Rangoli Chandel's Instagram Stories.

Rangoli shared another post mentioning Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi's weekend box office collection of ₹42.55 crore, calling it 'biggest ever opening weeked collection for a woman-led film'. She wrote, "No 200 cr budget, no big director, no big hero, no mafia racket PR, no solo release was fighting with films like Uri and Balasaheb Thackeray… only pure talent. The record stands tall and on top."

Reacting to Rangoli's post, Kangana wrote, “Movie mafia mathematics… 75 crores film does 43 crores in three days and they call it ultra disaster…160 cr film does 35 cr and it's a super hit,” with a laughing and clapping hands emoji.

Kangana had earlier called Alia 'daddy's angel' and 'rom-com bimbo'. She had said that with the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi “200 crore will be burnt to ashes at the box office”. She said that the “biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting.”

After the film's release, Kangana indirectly hailed the film, saying, "I hear some baby steps are being taken in Hindi belt also. With recent female centric film which has a big hero and a super star director. They may be baby steps but they are not insignificant. They will be crucial for theatres which are on ventilators here. Great.”

