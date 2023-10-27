Kangana Ranaut confirms that she will star in Tanu Weds Manu 3, also announces next with Vijay Sethupathi

Kangana Ranaut's Tejas released in theatres on Friday. The actor has now revealed in a new interview with IMDb that she is already scheduled to star in three more projects in the future, one of which is with Vijay Sethupathi. The actor also confirmed that she will return in Tanu Weds Manu 3. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings from Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. Watch video) Kangana Ranaut starred in both Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

In a conversation with IMDb, Kangana was asked about her next projects. To this, she responded, "I am starting a thriller with Vijay Sethupathi sir. And a film called Noti Binodini. And another film called Tanu Weds Manu 3."

What Aanand L. Rai and R. Madhavan had said

The announcement of a third part of Tanu Weds Manu came as a surprise because earlier, director Aanand L. Rai had declined that a sequel was on the cards. In an interview from 2015, he said, “I won’t make a third part just because it is a brand, or because it will work. Let’s not treat it like a series. Right now, there is no part three. I think I am done with the characters, at least for now.”

Even lead actor R Madhavan said part 3 was not happening. “I think that’s water under the bridge. There is no point in beating a dead horse… You know, it’s so difficult to come up with original stuff, and then there are expectations of a film. See, if it’s a sequel to Avengers or a superhero series, it’s easier because you have a template. But with Tanu Weds Manu, it’s impossible. And I think I am done with it. I don’t want to go back to being Manu now,” Madhavan told YouTuber Jaby Koey last year. Kangana won the National Award for Best Actress for Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Meanwhile, Tejas revolves around the remarkable journey of Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot, with the goal of inspiring and instilling a deep sense of pride in every Indian. It portrays the dedication and challenges faced by the IAF pilots as they tirelessly defend the nation. Kangana will be next seen in Emergency, which will now release next year.

