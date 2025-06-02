Kangana Ranaut gave written apology, asked Javed Akhtar in court: ‘Aap meri agli picture mein gaane likhenge?'

What Javed said about Kangana

Talking about his equation with Kangana, Javed said, “Haa, matlab ussi din court mein mili thi jis din woh ek apology judge ke saamne likh ke de di… Usme sign kar diye. Maine toh koi unse paise ki demand nahi ki thi ki mera bohot apne maan-haani ho gayi hain to ₹50 crore dijiye. Main toh ₹5 bhi nahi maangey. Maine sirf apology maangi thi woh unhone mujhe de di. Aur judge ke saamne de di. Judge ka bhi usme signature ho gaya khatam (That day in court she gave the written apology in front of the judge. I had made no monetary demands that give me 50 crore, I did not even for ₹5. I had only demanded an apology which I received in front of the judge).”

‘Woh milengi toh bohot achchi tarah milunga’

Javed went on to add, “Uske baad hum wahi baat kar rahe thhey toh chalte waqt toh ye baat hui ki, ‘Aap meri agli picture main gaane likhenge?’ Toh jarur likhu, kyu nahi likhu? Phir usme ye bhi baat hui ki unke waqil ne kaha ki main ye badha du ki she respects you very much and considers you a father figure. Toh maine kaha nahi ye mat likho, ‘Itni khoobsurat ladki ki main father figure nahi banna chahta!’ Toh ha sab thik hai…Woh milengi toh bohot achchi tarah milunga (We were talking afterwards where she asked whether I would write songs in her next film and I said why not? Then her lawyer said if a line could be added that she respects you and considers you a father figure. I said there is no need, I don't want to be a father figure of such a beautiful lady! So yes, everything is okay)!”

Javed had filed a complaint against Kangana in July 2020, alleging that she had defamed and damaged his 'immaculate reputation' by dragging his name into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death during an interview with a news channel. She had later filed a cross-complaint against Javed, alleging criminal intimidation and insult to modesty. They resolved their case in February, with Kangana sharing a happy picture on her Instagram Stories.