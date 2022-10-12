Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur at Manali home, serves Himachali bhalle for breakfast. See pics

Kangana Ranaut and her family had a special guest at their Manali home on Tuesday. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur visited the actor and had breakfast with her family. Kangana took to Instagram to share pictures of their meeting and revealed what delicacies she served the CM as they had a meal together. Also read: Kangana Ranaut reveals why her uncles called her Indira Gandhi

Kangana has a house in Manali, close to her birth place, and she divides her time between there and Mumbai. On Tuesday, she shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram Stories and said that Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur paid a visit to her mountain home. Writing in Hindi, she said, “Had the fortune to meet the honourable Himachal CM Jairam Thakur ji at home today. His simplicity and love for Himachal is inspirational.” The picture showed Kangana and the CM as well as Manali MLA Govind Singh Thakur and some of her family members in conversation with each other in the actor’s living room.

Kangana Ranaut and her family in conversation with Himachal CM Jairam Thakur.(Instagram)

Kangana posted another picture of herself, the CM, and her mother Asha Ranaut sitting at the dining table. “My mother had prepared babru and Himachali bhalle for the CM for breakfast,” she wrote alongside in Hindi. The actor posted another picture where she and her family members posed with the CM and the MLA.

Kangana was born in Bhambla, a small town near Manali. She left for Mumbai as a teenager to pursue a career in acting, but has maintained her connection with her birthplace. She has been vocal about her love for her native state and built a palatial house there a few years ago.

The actor was last seen on screen in the action thriller Dhaakad, which failed at the box office, struggling to earn even ₹10 crore. The film found some success upon its digital release on Zee5 though. The actor is currently awaiting the release of her next, Tejas, in which she plays an Air Force pilot. She will also be seen in the historical drama Emergency, in which she portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

