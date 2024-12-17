Kangana Ranaut reacts to Kapoor family meeting PM Modi; says she has also requested an audience with him

Recently, the Kapoor family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him to the Raj Kapoor Film Festival, organized to celebrate the late legendary actor-filmmaker’s 100th birth anniversary. Now, in a conversation with Agenda Aaj Tak, Kangana Ranaut reacted to their meeting and called PM Modi’s engagement with the film industry an important step. Kangana Ranaut reacts to the Kapoor Family's meeting with PM Modi.(Instagram)

(Also Read: Kangana Ranaut on why South films are outshining Hindi movies: ‘Bollywood running after six pack abs, hot babe, bike')

Kangana Ranaut reacts to the Kapoor Family meeting PM Modi

When asked about her thoughts on PM Modi meeting the Kapoor family while she has been waiting for an audience with him, Kangana Ranaut said, “I think our film industry definitely needs a lot of guidance. It's a soft power and I think it's very underutilized. Today, be it PM Modi or our other guides Information Broadcast Ministry, or other programs, I have also been a part of the industry for 20 years. I think the industry is orphaned, they don't have any guidance. That's why whether it is the Jihadi agenda or the Palestinian agenda, anyone can capture them. Because they don't have any guidance, they don't know where to go.”

Kangana Ranaut says people in film industry are vulnerable

She further added that individuals in the film industry are vulnerable and said, "You can make them (people of the film industry) do anything by giving them a little money. Dawood takes them to his parties, they often become targets of hawala and drugs. They are very vulnerable. So I think, this step to meet them, is so that even they think that PM Modi meets us, looks at our work, and thinks about us. Such things don’t happen there. They feel that they can do anything. They will go and dance at gangsters’ parties in Dubai. They feel that no one is watching them. So this is a very good step."

She concluded, "They need to be a part of mainstream industries. We are a part of a very big industry, but we don't get respect like other industries. We make so many films and generate so much revenue. Coming to the fact that I don't get an audience with the Prime Minister, I have requested for one and I hope I get it soon."

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the self-directorial Emergency. The actor will be essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher, and Mahima Chaudhary in key roles and is scheduled to release in theatres in 2025.