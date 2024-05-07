Kangana Ranaut reacts to those objecting her comparison to Amitabh Bachchan: ‘If not me, then who? Khans, Kapoors?’

Kangana Ranaut doubled down on her recent statement where she compared herself with veteran star Amitabh Bachchan. She had said if there's any other actor who receives the same love and respect after him, it is undoubtedly her. Now, the actor-turned-politician took to her social media and further argued her point to say that if not her, then who can qualify for that place? The three Khans or the Kapoors? (Also read: Kangana Ranaut says she gets the same respect as Amitabh Bachchan in the industry: ‘Sara desh hairaan hai') Kangana Ranaut is the Lok Sabha candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi.(PTI)

What Kangana said

In a new statement, Kangana shared a news report and added a caption which read, “I clearly mentioned Bharat and its various states where I get overwhelming love and reception for my art as well as for my integrity as a nationalist. Not just my acting, but my work for women empowerment is widely appreciated. I have a question for those who have an objection. If not me after Big B, who gets the most amount of love and respect for Hindi films in Bharat? Khans? Kapoors? Who? Can I also know please, I would correct myself.”

More details

Kangana was at an election rally last week, where she had said, “Sara desh hairaan hai, ki wo Kangana, chahe Rajasthan chali jau, chahe mai West Bengal chali jau, chahe mai Delhi chali jau, chahe mai Manipur chali jau, aisa lagta hai ki mano itna pyaar aur itna sammaan… Mein daave se keh sakti hu ke Amitabh Bachchan ji ke baad aaj kisiko industry me milta hai to wo mujhe milta hai. (The whole country is surprised… whether I go to Rajasthan, or I go to West Bengal, or I go to Delhi, or I go to Manipur, it feels like there is so much love and respect. I can confidently say that after Amitabh Bachchan ji, if anyone gets such love and respect in the industry, I get it).”

The actor-turned-politician is currently Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

She was last seen in Tejas, which tanked at the box office. She will be next seen in Emergency, which also marks her solo directorial debut. She will essay the role of the Indira Gandhi in the film. Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Satish Kaushik and Shreyas Talpade will also be seen in key roles in the film.