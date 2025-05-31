Kangana Ranaut says ‘politics is kinder to older women than film industry’ as she talks about joy of ageing

It’s not uncommon for actors to speak out about the lack of substantial roles for older women in the film industry. Now, Kangana Ranaut has joined the conversation, reflecting on ageing and how politics has offered her a more accepting space than cinema. (Also Read: Kangana Ranaut gives a glimpse of what Parliamentarians get up to when sessions get adjourned) Kangana Ranaut talks about the joy of ageing in new pictures.

Kangana Ranaut celebrates ageing

The actor-turned-politician took to Instagram to share a series of photos flaunting her curly hair, and penned a candid note on the joy of ageing. She wrote, “My pilgrim soul never feared ageing, but when my film crew saw grey hair, they panicked and used mascaras/colour sprays. Happy to be in a place where my ageing face or body doesn't take anything away from me. Ageing is such a joy.”

Kangana Ranaut reveals how her film crew reacted to her grey hair.

Kangana also compared her experience in politics to that in film, saying she now feels more at peace because her appearance no longer defines her. “Do you guys think politics is kinder to older women than movies? I definitely think so. #nofilter used in this picture #joyofaging #delhivibes. The most beautiful place in the world is where there is no gap between who you are and how you are perceived.”

Kangana Ranaut celebrates ageing.

Kangana is currently serving as the BJP Member of Parliament from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh. She frequently shares glimpses of her time in Parliament on social media.

Kangana Ranaut’s recent and upcoming work

Kangana was last seen in the film Emergency, which she directed and headlined as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. While her performance drew praise from fans, the film underperformed at the box office, earning only ₹23.75 crore worldwide. The ensemble cast includes Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman. The film is now available on Netflix.

According to Variety, Kangana is now set to make her Hollywood debut with the upcoming horror film Blessed Be The Evil, produced by US-based Lions Movies. She will star alongside Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone. The film is slated to begin production later this year in New York.