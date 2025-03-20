Kangana Ranaut gives a glimpse of what Parliamentarians get up to when sessions get adjourned

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has been juggling her political career and film career ever since she won the Lok Sabha election in her home state of Himachal Pradesh last year. The actor has now shared a glimpse from her day inside the Parliament with various other ministers right after the end of a meeting. (Also read: Oscar for Emergency? Kangana Ranaut says America can keep their ‘silly’ award as film takes #1 spot on Netflix) Kangana Ranaut share a picture from a day inside the Parliament.

Kangana's new picture

In a new picture shared on her Instagram Stories, Kangana was seen sitting along with several other ministers and colleagues inside the Parliament. Kangana donned a light orange saree for the occasion. Was the actor busy in a discussion? She shared in the caption, “Parliament adjourned till 2PM, everyone is waiting for it to start again.” She also added the hashtag Parliament Day in the picture.

Kangana via Instagram Stories.

About her journey as a politician

The 2024 Lok Sabha Polls marked Kangana's first election as a politician. She defeated her rival, Congress' Vikramaditya Singh by 74,755 votes in Mandi. She secured 537,002 votes against 462,267 votes polled to Vikramaditya. After her electoral win, the MP thanked the voters on Instagram and captioned her post as, “Heartfelt gratitude to all the people of Mandi for this love and trust... This victory belongs to all of you, this is the victory of your trust in Prime Minister Modi and BJP, this is the victory of Sanatan and in the honour of Mandi.”

As an actor, Kangana was last seen in her directorial debut, Emergency, backed by her home banner Manikarnika Films. She played the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film. The film is set against the backdrop of the Emergency imposed by the then Congress government from 1975 to 1977. The film is available to watch on Netflix.