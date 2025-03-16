Oscar for Emergency? Kangana Ranaut says America can keep their ‘silly’ award as film take #1 spot on Netflix

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency released on Netflix last week and she has been sharing fresh reactions and reviews for it on Instagram. A person suggested that the film should win an Oscar but Kangana doesn't seem to interested in it. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency released on OTT last week.

Praise for Emergency

A person wrote in a tweet, “#EmergencyOnNetflix should go for the Oscars from India. Kangana, what a film.” Kangana reposted the tweet with the message, “But America wouldn't like to acknowledge its real face, how they bully suppress and arm twist developing nations. It's been exposed in #emergency. They can keep their silly Oscar. We have National Awards.”

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram posts.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta also praised the movie. “Today I watched EMERGENCY by @KanganaTeam. Very frankly I wasn't planning to as I had prejudged it. I am so glad that I was wrong. What a fantastic film by Kangana both performance & direction. Top Notch & World Class.”

She replied, “Film industry must come out of its hate and prejudices and acknowledge good work, thanks for breaking that barrier Sanjay ji, the barriers of preconceived notions, my message to all filmi intellectuals, never keep any notions about me, mujhe samajhne ki koshish bhi mat karna, main pahunch se bahar hoon (Don't try to figure me out, I am out of your reach).”

Another person praised her acting in the movie and she responded. “People are calling my acting in #emergency amazing and my best ever, could I surpass Queen, TWM2, Fashion, Thalaivi? Watch #emergency and find out.”

Emergency #1 on Netflix

Emergency released on Netflix on Friday and as on Sunday evening, it is trending number 1 on movies list, followed by Ajay Devgn's Azaad and Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's Thandel.

Trending movies on Netflix.

Also directed and produced by Ranaut, the film portrays the Emergency months and features the actor in the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. It documents the 21 months of Emergency imposed in 1975 by the then prime minister in the film. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Milind Soman and late actor Satish Kaushik. It is produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films.