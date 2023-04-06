Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar's old video with Anushka Sharma, gives him new name

An old video of filmmaker Karan Johar talking about wanting to sabotage Anushka Sharma's career has been grabbing eyeballs. In the video, Karan Johar was seen sitting with Anushka and admitting that he was not sure about her launch with Shah Rukh Khan's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Now, actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the same clip on her Instagram Stories and taken a dig at him. (Also read: Karan Johar seemingly mocks Kangana Ranaut's 'press conference' at airport, refuses to talk about 'nepo' kids) Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Karan Johar's old video about Anushka Sharma.

In the video, which is from the 18th MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in 2016, Karan was on stage with actor Anushka Sharma attending a talk with film critics Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra. During the conversation, he said, “I completely wanted to murder Anushka Sharma’s career because when Aditya Chopra showed me her picture, I was like ‘no no, you don’t need to sign Anushka Sharma. There was another lead actor whom I wanted Adi to sign." He also admitted in the same video that, after seeing the actor's performance in Band Baaja Baaraat, he felt he owed her an apology as well as a compliment.

Kangana, who had earlier called Karan Johar the 'flag-bearer of nepotism' and 'movie mafia' on his own chat show Koffee with Karan, has reacted to the same video on her Instagram Stories and said, "Iss chacha choudhary ko bas yahi ek kaam hai (This gentleman (name of an animated character) wants to do this one kind of work only)."

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story.

Last week Kangana slammed the filmmaker when she reacted to Priyanka Chopra's comment that she was being ‘pushed into the corner’ and was ‘tired of the politics’ in Bollywood. Kangana had tweeted, "This is what ⁦@priyankachopra⁩ has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her. Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India."

Kangana will be next seen in P Vasu's Chandramukhi 2, the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. In Chandramukhi 2, Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills. She also has the period drama film Emergency which also marks her first solo directorial film and Tejas in which she will portray the role of an Indian Air Force pilot, in the pipeline.

