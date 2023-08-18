News / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'Kangana Ranaut speaks the truth, I bow down to her': Somy Ali

'Kangana Ranaut speaks the truth, I bow down to her': Somy Ali

ANI |
Aug 18, 2023 10:09 PM IST

Somy Ali recently talked about Kangana Ranaut and said that she respects her.

Actor-turned-social activist Somy Ali recently praised Kangana Ranaut for her honesty. She said that she is the only actor “who never lies.” Also read: Saif Ali Khan's nonstop wit was nothing short of real-life standup comedy, says Somy Ali

Somy Ali is all praises for Kangana Ranaut.
During an interview, Somy Ali said, “Kangana Ranaut is the only actress who never lies. I bow down to her. She speaks the truth. Whatever injustice is done to her, she speaks to the camera and never hesitates. In all her interviews the way she carries herself with poise, the way she conveys the truth about how the industry functions and how they lie. She says it all!! I really respect her."

Somy Ali further mentioned it's a fact that the industry dislikes a person who is honest. Kangana Ranaut has always been vocal about her opinions on her social media and has given befitting replies and statements from time to time.

Reacting to Somy’s statement, Kangana took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “I have the spirits and wings of all those who suffered silently before me…I have your voice that was never raised I have your truth that was never told.”

Somy was last seen on the silver screen in the 1997 film Chupp, after which she took to social activism for women's rights in South Asia. She established an NGO, No More Tears in 2006.

She was in a much-publicised relationship with actor Salman Khan in the 1990s.

Talking about Kangana’s work front, she will be next seen in the film Tejas, which is all set to hit the theatres on October 20. Apart from that, she also has Emergency and Chandramukhi 2 in her kitty.

