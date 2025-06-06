'Kangana Ranaut jis thaali mein khaati hai, ussi mein chhed karti hai': Kunickaa slams actor for 'rubbish' on Bollywood

Kunickaa slams Kangana Ranaut for spreading negativity

When asked why industry people don’t like Kangana Ranaut, Kunickaa said, “Look at her nature. Uske muh se koi meethi baat nikalti hai kya? Jab dekho bakwas (Does anything sweet ever come out of her mouth? It's always nonsense whenever she speaks). She is always negative. Jiss thaali mein khaati hai, ussi thaali mein ched karti hai (She puts holes in the same plate she eats from). The industry lifted her up and made her a heroine. You were an outsider, but you still got a chance, didn’t you? Weren’t Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Irrfan Khan outsiders? Sorry to say but Kangana Ranaut jab muh kholti hai toh hugti hai (When she opens her mouth, she talks crap) and I don’t like her. Especially because she talks rubbish about people.”

She further talked about Kangana trying to be an actor, director and producer herself, cutting roles of other people and said, “You want to be an actor, director and producer all by yourself, why? Everyone has their work, let them do it. I don’t know where she gets the funding for her films, and every film flops. I mean, I really wish her films were successful because I really admire her as an actor. You got funding for Manikarnika, then you hire a director, but later cut their roles because you are insecure.”

Kangana Ranaut's recent work

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in the movie Emergency. In her directorial, Kangana played former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also starred Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Shreyas Talpade, and others in key roles. While her performance was much appreciated by critics and audiences, the film failed to perform well at the box office. According to Variety, she is now set to make her Hollywood debut with the horror film Blessed Be The Evil, which also stars Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose.