Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for Dhaakad.
Kangana Ranaut visits Satpura Tiger Reserve, says she spotted 'a big male tiger'. See pics

Kangana Ranaut enjoyed a day off from work as she took off to Madhya Pradesh's Satpura Tiger Reserve on Sunday. She has shared pictures from her trip.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:07 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut, who has been shooting for her next Dhaakad, took off to Madhya Pradesh's scenic Satpura Tiger Reserve for a break. She posted pictures from her time in the wild.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote on Twitter: "On this lovely Sunday went on safari in Satpura Tiger Reserve, saw some gorgeous animals along with a big male tiger, spectacular lakes and scenery took my breath away. Thank you @MPTourism and forest department here for this amazing day, had a wonderful time indeed, thank you."


Pictures showed Kangana in a jeep, with a pair of binoculars in her hand. She wore a pair of jeans, denim jacket, knee length boots, a hat and sunglasses.

On Valentine's Day, she gave her observation on the festival of love. She wrote: "The ultimate symbol of love is Lord Rama, who promised monogamy to Sita and literally moved worlds for her and than rose to the occasion and sacrificed that love for his duty and lived life of a saint. True meaning of love isn’t indulgence but spiritual evolution #ValentinesDay."


A few days back, Kangana kicked up a storm when she compared herself to Hollywood legend Meryl Streep. Not only that, she also mentioned how her action skills were on par with Tom Cruise or Gal Gadot.

She had written: "Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad."


She had followed it up with another tweet which said: "I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad."

While netizens had a field day, mocking her arrogance, some of her industry colleagues too reacted to her claims, avoiding any direct references though. Swara Bhasker, who often spars with Kangana over most issues of public interest, had shared a tweet by a fan who had written in Hindi that while Kangana might be the best actor on Mars, Swara is the finest Earth-bound actor, in his eyes.

Karan Patel and Ishan Khatter reacted to her claims.
A day after Kangana had made her claim, Ishan Khatter had shared a picture and a quote by Meryl which read: "My achievement, if you can call it that, is that I've basically pretended to be extraordinary people my entire life, and now I'm being mistaken for one." Meryl had said so in an address at Princeton University in 2006.

Also read: When Randhir Kapoor spoke about separation with Babita, denied need for divorce: 'I don’t intend to get married again'

Karan Patel had been more direct. Sharing a screengrab of Kangana's said tweet, he joked: "Upar wale ne inko bheja toh bheja, lekin, inke bheje mein bheja hi nahi bheja (Didn't God give her brains to use it with discretion)?”

