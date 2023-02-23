Kangana Ranaut: 'When I started out, I was replica of Madhubala's younger days'

On the death anniversary of legendary actor Madhubala, Kangana Ranaut said she used to look like her younger version in her earlier days. She shared a collage of her own pictures and that of Madhubala to put across her point. She also gushed at her own pictures from her younger days when she had just started out in Bollywood. Also read: Javed Akhtar calls Kangana Ranaut 'unimportant' after she praised him for remark in Pak

Sharing a collage of Madhubala and her own pics, Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, “As people want me to play cinema goddess Madhubala on screen, when I started out I was replica of Madhubala's younger days not sure about it now.”

Kangana Ranaut shared collages of her own pictures and that of Madhubala's.

She also shared a solo picture of her in a black blouse and skirt and wrote, “Oh God this is from my first year in the films industry.”

Madhubala was one of the biggest superstars of the film industry in 1940s, 50s and early 1960s. Her 1960 film Mughal-e-Azam opposite Dilip Kumar is one of the biggest films made in India. Among her other very memorable films are Neel Kamal (1947), Amar (1954), Mahal (1949), Badal (1951), Tarana (1951), Mr. & Mrs. '55 (1955), Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958) and Half Ticket (1962), Howrah Bridge and Kala Pani (both 1958) and Barsaat Ki Raat (1960).

Kangana made her debut with Gangster in 2006. She was last seen in an action role in Dhaakad which turned out to be a disaster at the box office. She is currently working on Tamil film Chandramukhi 2 and is learning classical dance for the same.

She recently wrapped up shooting of her first solo directorial, Emergency (after Manikarnika which she co-directed with Krish Jagarlamudi). She plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film also produced by her. It also stars Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram and others.

She also has Tejas, in which she plays an Air Force pilot, in pipeline. Her production Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also lined up for release this year.

