Kangana Ranaut wishes grandparents on 61st wedding anniversary, shares pics
- Kangana Ranaut has shared pictures of her father's aunt and uncle, who recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. One cannot miss her 90-year-old grandfather's medals and her grandma's nose ring.
Kangana Ranaut has shared pictures of her grandparents (her father's uncle and aunt) on the occasion of their 60th wedding anniversary. She penned a post for the elderly couple along with a mention about how her grandmother sported a huge gold nose ring.
Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Kangana wrote, "Today my dada ji Col Amar Singh and Simroh Dadi ( Papa’s bua ji) celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary, got these pictures on family group. Army men are most charming and handsome look at my dada ji at 90 ... Dadi in pahadi nath though uuffff. Congratulations to them."
Kangana's fans were overjoyed to see pictures of the elderly couple. A fan wrote, "That's so down to earth and traditional. We should embrace Western culture but always remember our roots. How well they're decked up to show themselves as close to newly married as they can get." Another wrote, "Once a soldier always a soldier, Love, Respect nd Best wishes for Platinum jubilee celebrations, togetherness always."
Kangana hails from Himachal Pradesh and owns a luxurious house in Manali. Her whole family came together for the wedding of her brother Aksht in August last year. Kangana shared several wedding pictures of Aksht and his bride Ritu as they tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Udaipur.
The actor has lately been in news for her multiple controversial statements on Twitter. She has been speaking against the ongoing farmer protests in India, following which, shooting of her film Dhaakad was stopped in Betul, Madhya Pradesh last week.
Also read: Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: Actor gets congratulated by paparazzi, pics from pre-wedding party surface
Kangana has a bunch of films in her kitty including Dhaakad, in which she plays Agent Agni. She has already wrapped up the shoot of Thalaivi, the biopic of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. She has also announced the sequel to Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika-Arjun get together ahead of Valentine's Day, hint at special celebration
- Malaika Arora shared a glimpse of Arjun Kapoor who sported a tee with 'Love is in the air' printed on its back. She also tagged the actor while sharing his picture on her Instagram Stories.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut wishes grandparents on 61st wedding anniversary, shares pics
- Kangana Ranaut has shared pictures of her father's aunt and uncle, who recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. One cannot miss her 90-year-old grandfather's medals and her grandma's nose ring.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: Pics from pre-wedding party surface
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tahira shares post on being grateful for her weight as Kendall's pics go viral
- Tahira Kashyap has compared her strong body to that of model Kendall Jenner, and how it has its own perks. She has shared an incident to prove her point. Kendall’s pictures from a Skims photoshoot have been going viral.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Madhubala married Kishore Kumar out of stubbornness, anger against Dilip
- On Madhubala's birth anniversary, here's a close look at her marriage to Kishore Kumar. They were married for nine years but it was an unhappy one from day one.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Day 2021: Best Bollywood meet-cutes from SRK-Gauri to PC-Nick
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This Valentine’s Day, meet the hottest 5 ‘supposedly singles’: Shubman Gill, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine’s Day special | Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal: We help each other be the best version of ourselves
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine’s Day special | Suhasini Mulay: I met my husband at the age of 59 on the internet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Namit Das: I am not a cynic; I am very big about celebrating Valentine’s Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka gushes over Regé-Jean Page from Bridgerton: 'I can read the menu'
- Priyanka Chopra and Lilly Singh gushed over Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page together. Priyanka, who is married to Nick Jonas, said that she is allowed to 'read the menu'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sajid Nadiadwala dedicates award won by Chhichhore to Sushant Singh Rajput
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday says she has an ‘ex box’ of memories from her past relationships
- Ananya Panday said that she does not believe in getting rid of keepsakes from her past relationships but instead has an 'ex box', in which she has stored things such movie tickets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita Lokhande, boyfriend Vicky Jain jet off on romantic Valentine’s Day vacay
- Ahead of Valentine's Day, Ankita Lokhande and boyfriend Vicky Jain set off on a romantic holiday. While she shared glimpses from the plane and the airport, she has not revealed the destination.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka reveals in Unfinished how Hrithik turned real-life hero for her once
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox