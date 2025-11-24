Kapil Sharma says Dharmendra's death feels like he lost a father again, Akshay Kumar calls him ‘original He-Man’

Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra died on Monday (November 24). He was 89. This came two weeks after Dharmendra was brought back home from the hospital, where he was admitted due to ill health. Several Bollywood stars and close friends of the star penned heartfelt tributes on social media. (Also read: Dharmendra passes away LIVE updates: Actor dies days short of 90th birthday; Shah Rukh, Amitabh arrive for last rites) Dharmendra was often called the ‘He Man’ of Bollywood.

Kapil Sharma pens heartfelt tribute

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma wrote in his X accouny, “अलविदा धर्म पाजी. आपका जाना बहुत ही दुखदायी है , ऐसा लग रहा है जैसे दूसरी बार पिता को खो दिया है ।आपने जो प्यार और आशीर्वाद दिया वह हमेशा मेरे दिल में और यादों में रहेगा । कैसे एक पल में किसी के दिल में बस जाते हैं यह आपसे बेहतर कोई नहीं जानता था ।हमारे दिल में आप हमेशा रहेंगे।ईश्वर आपको अपने चरणों में स्थान दें (Good bye Dharam paaji. Your demise is heartbreaking, and it feels as if I have lost my own father for the second time. The love and blessings you showered on me will always remain in my heart and memories. How you are able to touch someone's heart within a second nobody knows that better than you. You will always remain in my heart. May Almighty keep you near).”

Akshay Kumar says Dharmendra will live on through his films

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar shared a throwback picture with the veteran star and wrote in his X account, “Growing up, Dharmendra ji was the hero every boy wanted to be…our industry’s original He-Man. Thank you for inspiring generations. You’ll live on through your films and the love you spread. Om Shanti.”

In a career spanning over six decades, Dharmendra has given several memorable performances in films like Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, Jugnu, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dost, Sholay, Pratiggya, Charas, Dharam Veer, among others.

He will be seen on screen for the final time in the war drama 'Ikkis' starring Agastya Nanda.